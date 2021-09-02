Vodafone down: from this morning there are inefficiencies for users of the operator in red throughout Italy. Ho’s customers also affected. Mobile and Postemobile

This morning some Vodafone users are having trouble calling and surfing the Internet on their smartphone. The first reports of problems to the British operator’s network began around 10 and consulting downdetector, a site that collects all the information on the difficulties recorded by telecommunications infrastructures, you can see how they are constantly increasing. The municipalities most affected at the moment would be those of Perugia, Milan, Pesaro, Rome, Florence and Bologna. This means that the problem does not concern a single area but the whole Peninsula.

Not only that, the technical problems also concern me. Mobile and Postemobile. The first is Vodafone’s low cost operator and as an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) it relies entirely on the parent company’s network. Postemobile instead uses the WindTre network but in recent weeks is completing the migration to that of Vodafone. The company had already solved a similar problem on August 31st.

At the moment Vodafone has not confirmed that it has suffered a network down or that it is working to solve it. As often happens, to keep yourself informed about the situation, it is advisable to follow the operator’s social channels, and in particular Twitter and Facebook, or contact customer service directly on the toll-free number 190.