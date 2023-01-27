Vodafone he doesn’t want to leave his customers and it seems that he has prevented a now ex-customer from leaving the company for years. Well yes: the telephone operator prevented the release of the number and the Court of Ivreain Turin, condemned the act declaring that Vodafone will have to compensate the customer, in dispute since 2009. The figure amounts to a good 200 thousand euros, also dating back to all the years spent in the dispute. And it seems that this figure is the highest ever seen in Italy, obviously always referring to the causes of compensation in favor of the consumer.

As already mentioned, the lawsuit began in 2009 when the telephone operator was still known as Vodafone Omnitel. Apparently, the customer had been one day late in paying a bill and the telephone company prevented him from being able to switch to another operator, at least until the payment was resolved. We are therefore talking about a contract referring to a house offer and the company would have prevented in every possible way from being able to have even just a part of the migration code. For the uninitiated: the migration code is used precisely to change your telephone provider, perhaps also keeping your home number.

Vodafone would have canceled the telephone line without a legitimate reason

The amount to be compensated has skyrocketed, but for a simple and logical reason: the judge ordered that Vodafone would compensate the customer with a fine of €20.00 per day, for all the days it did not release the migration code. And this since 2009, so you can well imagine that the figure has gradually increased over the years and beyond, because after a month of refusals by the manager, the same judge increased the fine to a good €50.00 per day.

And all this does not seem to be finished. Indeed, the company will have to give further explanations also on the basis of telephone consultations given to the customer, as they could significantly increase the amount of compensation or reverse the situation. It is not clear whether the telephone operator will respond publicly clarifying the situationbut one thing is certain: there will be updates.