Vodafone and Yoigo (MásMóvil) stores, in a file image.

Vodafone Spain recorded a bittersweet fiscal third quarter, as it contained the fall in revenue between October and December 2020, but with a loss of customers. The subsidiary reduced its service billing by 1.1%, to 957 million euros, and lost 45,000 mobile contract clients and 22,000 broadband clients.

The operator improves the trend of income reduction. In the second fiscal quarter, the drop was 1.8%, and in the first, between April and June, the decline widened to 6.9%. The Vodafone group explains the decline in its last fiscal quarter in the strong competition of the Spanish market in prices in the midst of a pandemic, as well as the impact of the covid-19, which penalized the income that the company receives by segments such as roaming, derived from tourists visiting Spain. This factor drained growth in service revenues by 1.7 percentage points (in the previous quarter it had been three percentage points). Total revenues amounted to 1,059 million euros, 1.8% less compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the loss of customers, the operator indicates that it was impacted by the high volume of portability in the market and the aggressiveness with discounts and recruitment promotions, which were extended until November. In contrast, the television customer base grew by 46,000 subscribers, supported by the proposal of the largest catalog of quality movies and series. In contrast, the low-cost brand Lowi posted a net profit of 49,000 lines in the quarter and at the end of December, it had 1.1 million customers in Spain.

Fusion with MásMóvil

The results of this fiscal quarter are produced in a market environment in which news is multiplying about a possible corporate concentration operation with MásMóvil, which would create the second telecommunications company in Spain, only behind Telefónica.

Speculation has been unleashed since the KKR, Cinven and Providence funds presented a bid for MásMóvil last summer for 3 billion euros. First, there was talk of Vodafone’s interest in acquiring MásMóvil. Subsequently, the protagonists of order changed and it was MásMóvil who was interested in buying the British company for 6,000 million euros, an amount that the Spanish subsidiary would have considered insufficient. The latest news points to the merger of both operators into a newly created joint company, on which the percentage of capital that each would control would be discussed.

Both Vodafone and MásMóvil officially deny any type of joint operation. But the truth is that several points play in favor of this transaction: the interest of the MásMóvil funds in making their large investment profitable as soon as possible; that of investment banks and intermediaries for the high commissions they would receive; and that of the executives, especially those of MásMóvil, who would add another multimillion-dollar bonus to the one they received before the takeover bid.