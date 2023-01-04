The rise in prices continues to extend into 2023. The increase in the cost of electricity, gasoline and food from the previous year has been added to ‘online’ services such as Amazon, which raised the price of its subscription plans or the final goodbye to shared accounts on Netflix. And, now, the internet and telephone rates start the new year with a new increase in their prices.

The Organization of Consumers and Users has warned that Vodafone and Movistar have already announced that they are going to raise the prices of several of their rates and from when their customers will begin to pay more. The OCU explain that, although both companies had been making this increase in their offers for some time promising improvements, now they do so under the pretext of inflation.

How much and when do Vodafone prices rise?



As indicated by the OCU, Vodafone’s rates will be automatically updated each year according to the average interannual CPI. The company will raise the price starting next January 22. This is the effective date of these changes to your rates.

Thus, the rates that correspond only to the mobile phone will cost 2.50 euros more, while the rates that include several services simultaneously will rise 5.50 euros more each month. This price increase will not affect its cheaper carrier Lowi.

How much and when do Movistar prices rise?



Movistar has warned that its prices will rise by 6.8%. An increase that is justified by the general increase in costs. As of January 13, the new rates will be applied, according to the OCU, the increase in prices will be more personalized and will depend on the services contracted. Out of these increases is O2, his company with lower prices.

Those customers who have any of the Movistar services to watch television will pay the following from January:

– Essential TV will cost one euro more per month, which means that if you used to pay 10 euros per month, now they will charge you 11 euros.

– If you have contracted the Soccer option you will pay two more euros.

– The LaLiga channel now costs 32 euros and the package with all football, 45 euros.

As for mobile lines, you will also pay more with Movistar. The rate offered by a mobile line with GB and unlimited calls will cost 2 euros more, reaching 41.95 euros. In case you have the so-called “XL contract”, a mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB will cost 1 euro more per month. On the other hand, the rates that unite the 1,000 Mbps fiber and mobile package with unlimited GB become more expensive by 5 euros, going to cost 74.90 euros. The same package with an additional line will go up by one euro, going to cost 90.90 euros per month.