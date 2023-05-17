Surely you know Vodafone, after all it is one of the most famous and widespread telephone operators in Italy able to guarantee interesting offers to its users. Unfortunately, however, the crisis has affected everyone and even Vodafone is now in difficulty, for this reason it has decided to take action!

Vodafone: critical situation, 11,000 layoffs on the way!

The 2023 fiscal year has just ended, to be precise since last March 31, and Vodafone by announcing its results, it has made clear the disastrous and disappointing situation it has experienced. New CEO Margherita Della Valle also stated as follows:

“Our performance was not good enough. To deliver consistent results, Vodafone needs to change“.

In short, we need to improve the situation and for this there is a need for an internal revolution always keeping high the goal of dominating the main markets of Europe and Africa. For this reason it was drawn up a new roadmap which includes:

rebalancing of the organization to increase the potential of Vodafone Business

of the organization to increase the potential of Vodafone Business offering an experience simple to meet customers

to meet customers transformation into organization more slim For “increase our commercial agility and free up resources“

For “increase our commercial agility and free up resources“ redirection of resources where there are more opportunities for growth

And to achieve this, 4 interventions are foreseen:

Clients – investments

– investments Simplicity – restructuring

– restructuring Growth – recovery plans and reviews

And in particular, when it comes to restructuring (second point) unfortunately this includes also staff cuts, apparently very large cuts which, among other things, will start from Italy and Germany:

“Simplicity: 11,000 job cuts planned over three years, streamlining both headquarters and local markets.”

In short, as always the situation is not the best and we can’t help but think of all the poor employees that we will find soon without a job!