Legend has it that “The whole shootin ‘match” is the film that inspired Robert Redford to create the Sundance Film Festival, the Mecca of independent American cinema. Either way, this grainy black-and-white 16mm tragicomedy shot for a fistful of dollars in 1978 in Austin by Eagle Pennell, a pure Texan, paved the way for a whole anti-Hollywood current including the capital of the southern state is the epicenter. Pennell was roughly Texas’ answer to a pure New Yorker like John Cassavetes; like him, he staged his life and his environment, in the most brutal way possible. But he didn’t have the same luck. Director of five feature films, part of which went unnoticed, Pennell was the victim of his various addictions (drugs and alcohol). Often homeless and beggar, he disappeared at the age of 50 in Houston. “The whole shootin ‘match”, his first feature film, depicts the escapades of two good-for-nothing rednecks, Loyd and Frank, who spend their time drinking and partying, while concocting amazing inventions that should bring them fortune. We can situate it somewhere between “Bouvard and Pécuchet” by Flaubert and the cartoon “Beavis and Butt-Head” by Mike Judge. A good example of Texan trash, with an elementary scenario, built around a string of almost independent sequences, which sift through unbridled hedonism and the mirages of the American dream. In other words, the both funny and hopeless experiences of two nickel-plated feet bordering on idiocy, who dream of rising above their mediocre condition, but without actually trying to get out of it. A naturalistic work, burlesque almost inadvertently, whose humor emanates from impossible but realistic situations (fights, household scenes) in which the characters immerse themselves. With in addition a place of choice devoted to nature, which is envisaged in a quasi-Dionysian mode (splendid scene of night bathing, treasure hunt in the mountains). This pure and raw style does not preclude the use of traditional methods such as dream scenes. See the moment Frank imagines a Kafkaesque episode where with Loyd they are conned for their naivety, which is followed by the real, let alone glamorous version of the same episode. From this filmed what-bonism emerge touching and crying truth figures, whose good-natured I-don’t-care is the white trash equivalent of the excesses of Western youth of the time. We can only regret the late discovery of the cinema of Eagle Pennell, still ignored in France, whose intimism and ordinary fantasy eclipse all the infamous blockbusters that Hollywood inflicts on us.

“The Whole Shootin ‘Match” by Eagle Pennell. United States, 1978, 1 h

