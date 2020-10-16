The Owners is almost the remake, more luxurious, so to speak, of the previous film

(also unpublished) by Yerzhanov, Constructors (2013). We are witnessing the vicissitudes

from a poor family. Two young brothers and their sick little sister had to leave the city

(presumably) after the death of their mother to settle in a dilapidated hovel

belonging to their family. However, a violent good-for-nothing took possession of the house with

the assent of the local police chief, who is none other than his brother. From then on, everything will be

implemented to scare off the arrivals. Here we find the mixture of violence,

pessimism and humor that characterizes the cinema of Yerzhanov. Maybe more

extreme and desperate, but also more farcical. This baroque mixture testifying to the

fundamentally hybrid character of Yerzhanov’s work obviously generates

dissonances which may put off some. The siblings are tossed from Charybdis to Scylla

while in the background all kinds of shimmering and festive events, even

colorful, interfere with the tragic tone of the story. Moreover, this haunting

nightmare is deliberately placed under the sign of a master of color, Van Gogh. The

pictorial obsessions of “the tender indifference of the world” and “A dark, dark man”

are even more marked in The Owners, which begins with a plane on a drawing

child. Then gradually, the reference to Van Gogh gained momentum. The colour

painter’s fetish, bright yellow, is omnipresent, either in certain clothes or in

sets; for example a dress, a tree with a repainted trunk, a car. By the way,

comes a literal quote from the Dutch painter, with a careful reconstruction of

the canvas “Old shoes with laces”, filmed close-up. Having said that, the Dutch painter

is not the only artist summoned to this Kakaiian hell. Besides a clownish pastiche

of “the Last Supper” by Vinci, one notices in the police station, with the walls repainted in a

stylized, a reproduction of a painting by Edvard Munch, “The Dance of Life”, which in addition

its rather paradoxical title for a maestro of anguish, seems to serve as a provocation

Contrapuntal to Yerzhanov, because this film could be called “The Dance of Death”. In

this police station and other places of this absurd drama including the cemetery, the dance

becomes the exorcism of a crescendo catastrophe. This dyonisiac option expresses

a constant desire to counterbalance the horror and inexorability of a process

deadly. Hence the incredible lyricism of this surreal cinema which transcends the many

references to which we are tempted to constantly bring him back. Yerzhanov or the art of

explosive and untimely bonding.

The Owners

scored by Adilkhan Yerzhanov. Kazakhstan, 2014, 1 h 33

To see on mubi.com