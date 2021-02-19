Fade in silent cinema, which he resuscitates in his oblique way in his quirky fictions, the Canadian Guy Maddin engaged in a parallel exercise: a remake of “Vertigo” Hitchcock based on “found footage”. Partnering again with brothers Galen and Evan Johnson (co-directors of his “Forbidden room”), Maddin drew from a hundred feature films and series extracts which he made the material for a puzzle-like reconstruction of the famous thriller. Nothing to do with Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psychosis”, also from Hitchcock, who meticulously reproduced every shot in the film. “The Green fog” is more about the association of ideas, even from the rooster to the donkey. With from time to time in superimposition a kind of green mist (see title), which materializes the current of madness surrounding this story of police machination on a woman making believe that she has resuscitated. Pure deception in which the hero, Scottie, as naive as a blue flower, will let himself be taken all the more easily as his phobia of heights (the vertigo of the title) facilitates various manipulations. Guy Maddin transposes this statement with a certain humor which is manifested by the chosen extracts, where we see various famous actors (Humphrey Bogart, Chuck Norris, Rock Hudson, etc.) who alternately appear the character of Scottie played by James Stewart in the original. The most exciting being that, often through editing or unwanted sound effects, most of the dialogue has been removed from these extracts. This produces funny effects where, for example, an actor frowns and mumbles a “Hum”; we then jump to the end of the scene. From where the strange impression that the characters do not manage to express themselves. We don’t lose sight of the Hitchcock film thanks to the places (the Golden Gate Bridge and the streets of San Francisco, the steeple of a church, the museum where Scottie follows Madeleine), andp certain emblematic scenes – such as the one where the phobic Scottie, represented by an overexpressive Vincent Price, clings to the edge of a roof. The atmosphere and the tension of this patchwork are underpinned by a remarkable composition of strings by Jacob Garchik interpreted by the Kronos Quartet which, without plagiarizing the soundtrack of the brilliant Bernard Herrmann, recalls its haunting spirit. To make it worse, the directors used footage from a series, “Mc Millan & wife”, in which Rock Hudson watches films on various screens. This plunges the action, through inlay, into a mise en abyme, expressing the voyeurism tinged with cruelty of Hitchcock cinema. If for Truffaut, the cinema was “The art of making pretty women do pretty things”, with Hitchcock it was rather the art of doing (doing) horrible things to pretty women.

“The Green Fog” by Guy Maddin, Galen and Evan Johnson. United States, 2017, 1:05 a.m. (Free link)