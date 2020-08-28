There is a strange passage in “Employment” (1961), a classic by Ermanno Olmi on the beginnings of a modest young man hired as a scrapbooker in a Milan company: the one in which the filmmaker, suddenly abandoning the trajectory meritorious but also mediocre of his hero, digresses to illustrate the private lives of his colleagues. This parenthesis on secondary characters gives them more depth – and also explains a silent drama that we will discover at the end. This type of departure from linear narration, which enriches this remarkable work, will be explored more frankly by Olmi in “Les Fiancés” (which we spoke about a short time ago). “L’Emploi” is a raw gem, close to the new British wave of the 1960s, called Free Cinema, which combined social reflection and a sharp reportage look. The filming imitates the natural, taken on the spot, thanks to voluntary or unintentional artifices (such as the fluctuating sharpness of certain shots, which denotes a certain authenticity). This wonderfully underlines the point of view both hesitant and curious of the teenager Domenico, unleashed in the absurd jungle of the adult world, and timidly initiating his discovery of the fairer sex. We cannot praise too much the documentary bath in which the film is immersed, in the crowded streets of Milan, the industrial zones. As for the satirical vision of office life, with its peculiarities, its tics and its ridiculous, it stems from Kafkaesque strangeness and Melvillian autism (that of “Bartleby” in particular). Another extraordinary sequence announces “the Fiancés”: that of the rather sordid New Year’s ball organized by the company for its employees, where Domenico comes to mope in the hope of seeing Magali again, a pretty colleague with whom he sympathizes. There too, it is between farce and neurasthenia, without one taking precedence over the other. A genius analyst of the irresistible post-war industrial boom, Olmi is both the enemy of convoluted scenarios and baroque visions. If there is a filmmaker who has known how to look at his contemporaries and compatriots without forcing on the picturesque – which is one of the faults of sacrosanct neorealism – it is this scrutinizer inspired by everyday life.

Vincent Ostria

“L’Emploi” (“Il posto”) by Ermanno Olmi. Italy, 1961, 1 h 45