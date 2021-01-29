“Halley” refers to the comet of the same name; it serves as a time standard, but also as a pictorial metaphor, for a director of a jettisoned fitness club, who had the absurd idea of ​​wanting to spend a festive evening with the security guard of her establishment, Beto, whose sociability potential is equal to zero, and whose appearance (and existence) is that of a zombie. The young woman therefore gauges her own lifespan and that of Beto in the light of the extremely rare passages of this comet. In this little game, the security guard is of course the loser; you don’t have to be a great clerk to imagine that the life of this suffering and apathetic individual is hanging by a thread. That said, its mystery remains intact, partly accentuated by filming with a camera, which in some shots cancels out the depth of field and drowns everything in blur. The narration is of the same order: we will ignore to the end the ins and outs of the story. Beto is certainly a picturesque patient, who likens his apartment to a clinic, and has no other distraction than meticulously polishing shiny objects. But we ignore the part of the psyche and the organism in its affections. Still, he is falling apart visibly, and his body is studded with more or less open sores. What the guy seems to want to overcome with an intravenous drip that he inflicts on himself daily after returning from his work as an impassive cerberus. We understand the idea, which fits well with the propensity of Mexican filmmakers since Carlos Reygadas (or even before, if we remember the jokers Arturo Ripstein and Luis Buñuel, heralds of ordinary madness), to shock, even to repel . With this first film, Sebastian Hoffmann takes great care to disturb the viewer, but behind the scenes he delivers a striking reflection on society and even on existence which, when reduced to a simple phenomenon, can be summed up to a series of mechanical functions. But when these functions go haywire, what is left? Such is the questioning of this fantastic essay on the borders of nihilism, which shines with its darkness and its murky atmosphere. See one of the last sequences, as absurd as it is uneasy. In any case, this deadly work impresses (in the photographic sense) more durably and deeply by its brutality than a reasonable chronicle on the difficulty of being.

“Halley” by Sebastian Hoffmann. Mexico, 2012, 1:30 a.m.

