Tinto Brass made a promising debut in the 1960s by focusing his gaze, both grim and esthete, on his time. With “ Dead Stop “ (a.k.a “The Heart to the lips”), he inaugurated a British series. London was then the center of fashion and attracted the world like a magnet. Hence the many films which were shot there by foreign filmmakers, notably the Italians Antonioni (“Blow up”) or Lucio Fulci (the astonishing giallo “The Venom of fear”). Tinto Brass is in tune with his compatriots with this almost experimental thriller with a succinct storyline, a simple pretext and support for crazy visual experiments Basically, it is about a Frenchman, Bernard (Trintignant), who is throwing himself straight into an investigation into the death of a box keeper. But he is clearly neither a police officer nor a detective. Let’s say that this serves as a pretext for his wanderings in the city and his meetings. In particular that of a young blond goose, Jane, with whom he will find himself in the worst situations. The pretty damsel is embodied by the Swedish Ewa Aulin, whom Trintignant will soon find in the absurd. “Death laid an egg” by Giulio Questi.

But even if Brass already shows in this film the perverse tip of his nose with some moderately fetishistic accents (the sadistic dwarf stroking the heroine in white lingerie with his gun), the main thing is the film’s playful adequacy with Pop Art. and pop, red threads stylistically synchronized with the ambiance of Swinging London. Brass is not the first Italian to exploit this phenomenon with discernment. Antonioni had preceded him in the English capital with his masterful “Blow up”, pop manifesto. Tinto Brass does not hesitate to copy famous scenes, especially in a photo studio, but it is less a plagiarism than an admiring tribute: Brass explicitly quotes a sentence from Antonioni and shows the poster of “Blow up”. That said, “Dead stop” is not an imitation beast. It is a playful work, as picaresque as it is absurd, whose speed is the leitmotif and whose incessant formal experiences testify to the desire to atomize the romantic narrative: split-screen, overprints, black and white, color, frozen images, magazine photos, comic book graphics, etc. Everything goes there. Far from being sterile, these visual games bring out the innocence of the almost childish heroes, lost in a spider’s web too big for them.

“Dead Stop – The Heart to the Lips” by Tinto Brass. Italy, 1967, 1 h 25

