VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And we encourage you to make yourself comfortable, because this is a week of great movie premieres … streaming. And we don’t just talk about GreenlandAlthough when we have chosen a title to highlight, we have stayed with this one that is going a lot to the times.

We start the list of launches by platform with what Amazon Prime Video has to offer, which of course goes far beyond Greenland, although this is the most striking title of the week.

Greenland by its original title, Greenland: The Last Refuge in its translation into Spanish, just in case someone gets lost with a single word, it is the typical movie hollywodian of cataclysms that devastate humanity. Nothing that has not already been seen, well, if you are depressed about the situation we are currently going through due to the pandemic, with a little that you let yourself go something will make you happy, because this is undoubtedly much worse.

Starring Gerard Butler (300) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), GreenlandIt offers you a dark panorama: an unknown comet is going to get closer to Earth than any other… And you can imagine the rest. Action movie without many pretenses with which to hang out and that fulfills its objective, which is none other than entertaining. Although it is exclusive to Prime Video, you will find Greenland on other paid video on demand platforms.

More exclusive content:

The map of the perfect little things. Two teenagers get caught in a time loop. He wants to go out and she wants to stay, but only as they discover small meaningful moments together within the monotony will they have a chance to go out. “

New chapters:

American Gods (T3)

Tell me how it happened (T21)

The Expanse (T5)

Enter catalog:

Blindly

Inside

Asylum: the experiment

Attack the titans

Attack on Titan 2: End of the World

Bastille – ReOrchestrated

Beyond The Law

Sky over berlin

How to destroy the most famous secret agent in the world

Things of age

Cosmoball

Diary of an aggressive executive

Where are you, Bernadette

The dancer

The good teacher

The Fritz Bauer case

The corridor of terror

The fury of the dragon

The mystery of the king of cinema

The world goes on

The power of weapons

The hostage

The triumph of a dream

The summer of their lives

Eternite

Funan

Future World (Dark Dawn)

Wild cat (T1)

INShANE

My ex’s wedding

Long lost

Huang Shi’s children

Maggie

Manuale d’amore 2

You are killing me susana

Either all three or none

Finally alone!

Ride, to the rhythm of the waves

Scott in Antarctica

Silvio (and the others)

Stefan Zweig, Goodbye Europe

Stronger

Suffragettes

The family man (T2)

An autumn without Berlin

Wear

We continue the weekly review with Netflix, not only does it arrive loaded with news, but it does so with some that are not bad in appearance, although one should highlight …

Indeed, News from the big world It could well have been at the head of the section, since it is nothing less than the new film by Paul Greengrass (Jason Bourne franchise) and Tom Hanks, with whom he had actually already worked on Captain Phillips. This is the typical great movie to see in the cinema… And in the cinema you can see it, because it is in theaters; but given the situation and the reduced exposure, Universal Pictures reached an agreement with Netflix and voilà, premiere the song on your preferred device.

On an artistic level it is undoubtedly superior to Greenland, but not even good old Hanks has been able to save -although if not for him… – a drama in the key of Wester whose interest is more in the cultural details and the impressive panoramas it collects, than in a very loose story that you know ends five minutes after giving the play.

More exclusive content:

To All the Boys: Forever . «It is the last year of the institute. Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her university future… with and without Peter. »

. «It is the last year of the institute. Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her university future… with and without Peter. » Love squared . “A famous journalist (and established womanizer) begins to rethink his life choices after falling in love with a mysterious model who leads a double life.”

. “A famous journalist (and established womanizer) begins to rethink his life choices after falling in love with a mysterious model who leads a double life.” Capitani (T1). “In a Luxembourg town where everyone seems to have secrets, the surly police inspector Luc Capitani investigates the suspicious death of a fifteen-year-old.”

(T1). “In a Luxembourg town where everyone seems to have secrets, the surly police inspector Luc Capitani investigates the suspicious death of a fifteen-year-old.” Love is the goal (T1). “An athlete decides to step away from his predetermined life to dictate his own path and follow his heart for the first time after meeting a movie translator.”

(T1). “An athlete decides to step away from his predetermined life to dictate his own path and follow his heart for the first time after meeting a movie translator.” The way of Xico . «A girl, a dog and their best friend set out to save a mountain from a greedy company. But the key is closer to home and her puppy Xico has it. »

. «A girl, a dog and their best friend set out to save a mountain from a greedy company. But the key is closer to home and her puppy Xico has it. » The Big Day: The Indian Wedding Industry . “For six couples, the ‘they were happy and they ate partridges’ is off to a spectacular start. A mind-blowing portrait of the multi-million dollar wedding business in India. “

. “For six couples, the ‘they were happy and they ate partridges’ is off to a spectacular start. A mind-blowing portrait of the multi-million dollar wedding business in India. “ Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil (T1). «The terrible fame of the Hotel Cecil grows when the guest Elisa Lam disappears. Joe Berlinger (‘The Ted Bundy Tapes’) explores the most sinister crime scenes. “

(T1). «The terrible fame of the Hotel Cecil grows when the guest Elisa Lam disappears. Joe Berlinger (‘The Ted Bundy Tapes’) explores the most sinister crime scenes. “ Hate by Dani Rovira . “From his hometown of Málaga, Dani Rovira reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred in this hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”

. “From his hometown of Málaga, Dani Rovira reflects on human beings’ nonsensical hatred in this hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.” Bernard Funeral Home (T1). “In this reality show, the always confronting (but with a big heart) Bernard family operates their modest funeral home while helping loved ones say one last goodbye.”

(T1). “In this reality show, the always confronting (but with a big heart) Bernard family operates their modest funeral home while helping loved ones say one last goodbye.” Layla majnun . “While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work – but her arranged marriage stands in the way.”

. “While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work – but her arranged marriage stands in the way.” Nadiya bakes (T1). “The oven is once again full of delicious cakes and divine bread: Nadiya Hussain returns to the kitchen and shows her own creations and those of other great pastry chefs.”

(T1). “The oven is once again full of delicious cakes and divine bread: Nadiya Hussain returns to the kitchen and shows her own creations and those of other great pastry chefs.” Passing theme in Paris . “Two inept traffickers turn to the family to give their drug deals a boost in Paris. This hooligan comedy is based on the web series. “

. “Two inept traffickers turn to the family to give their drug deals a boost in Paris. This hooligan comedy is based on the web series. “ Red point. “A young couple with a baby on the way try to rekindle their marriage during a ski vacation. But soon she is beset by ruthless assassins. “

New chapters:

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker (T2)

Star Trek: Discovery (T3)

Enter catalog:

100 days to fall in love (T2)

Accused

Someone like Hodder

Ambulance

Bad faith

Barbara

Behind Blue Skies

Bombay Dreams

Captain Underpants: His First Movie

Clash of Egos

Cockpit

Cold feet

Cold lunch

Karla’s world

The ape

Ghosts of Cité Soleil

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (T1)

Headhunter

Homeland (T8)

(T8) Round trip

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, the series (T1)

Karla and Jonas

Kenny Begins

Kinamand

Kurt is not bad

Labrador

The Crown Jewels

The asphalt angels

Pirates of the radio

Lost and found

Mørke

Next Door

Oh happy day

Oldboys

Father of Four: A Very Crazy Vacation

Father of Four: Uncle Sofus Returns

Reprise

Room 205

Staying Alive

Stockholm East

Superbrother

Supervoksen

Terribly happy

The Black Madonna

The Swimsuit Issue

Trust me

A serious game

A walk to Remember

Wild rose

With Your Permission

HBO arrives with its part with a couple of documentaries and some direct-to-catalog filler.

More exclusive content:

Black Art: In the Absence of Light . “Inspired by the late artist and curator David Driskell’s exhibition, ‘Two Centuries of Black American Art,’ the film is a vital introduction to the work of some of the African American visual artists working today.”

. “Inspired by the late artist and curator David Driskell’s exhibition, ‘Two Centuries of Black American Art,’ the film is a vital introduction to the work of some of the African American visual artists working today.” * Rick and Morty Extras (T1). “Rick and Morty like you’ve never seen them before!”

(T1). “Rick and Morty like you’ve never seen them before!” Vitals: A Human Story (T1). “Vitals: A human story shows the joint fight against Covid-19 of patients, health workers and their families closer than ever.”

New chapters:

All American (T2)

Axios (T4)

Batwoman (T2)

Black money (T1)

Haunted (T3)

It’s a Sin (T1)

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist(T2)

Legacies (T3)

Enter catalog:

15:17 Train to Paris

Black death

Berlin letters

Winter’s Tale

The Kaiser’s Last Kiss

Forever committed*

Heaven

The Super Chicks (T3)

Moulin rouge

Mule

Hidden business

Dark Seduction

Saving distances

Semen, a love story

The Fall

Traffic

A united kingdom

And Disney + with even less, although the situation will change a bit, once the Star catalog is added (in a couple of weeks).

New chapters:

Inside Disney (T1)

The Simpson (T31)

WandaVision (T1)

Enter catalog:

Pancho: The millionaire dog

Pérez, the mouse of your dreams

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

As for Apple TV + …

New chapters: