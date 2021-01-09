VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And the river runs its course, as they say. Or what is the same, the new year has started in a very timid way as far as VOD releases are concerned, so to highlight Lupine is to do it by mere discard. However…
We started with Netflix for one more week, and it is that the big N of VOD arrives, apart from with Lupine, with a lot of content … each one more bad, with its exceptions, of course, which will determine your tastes and desires of the moment. Of everything, however, we recommend …
Lupine is a new French series that is obviously inspired by the classic white-collar thief. But do not stress if you are one of those who does not like reviews with a current magnifying glass because, I repeat, this Lupine it is inspired by that one and thus becomes clear in the course of the series itself. That said, the series is entertaining and little else, although I have not seen beyond a couple of chapters either. To hang out if you get really bored.
More exclusive content:
- This is how Lady’s Gambit was made. «A fascinating character, exquisite sets and many wigs. The stars, creators, and crew of this popular series about a chess prodigy reveal how he came to life. “
- Borning: Asphalt on Fire. Roy was going to get married, but his wedding has come to a halt. A new friend challenges him to a race on the iconic Nürburgring circuit (Germany) to win back his girlfriend. “
- Fragments of a woman. “After a traumatic home birth, a woman faces a terrible emotional wound, an unfathomable sadness that isolates her from her partner and family.”
- Aziz’s dilemma. “Aziz, in the midst of midlife crisis, tries to escape the routine of work, his friends and a family of arms to take while pretending to have everything under control.”
- Little Bheem: Kite Festival (T1). “Goodbye winter! Bheem and the villagers welcome the sunny new season as they like to do most during the Makar Sankranti festival. “
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (T5). “Two investigative journalists voluntarily enter the world’s most dangerous prisons, where intimidation and violence reign.”
- Gabby’s dollhouse(T1). Adorable cats, curious crafts and a touch of magic! The young cat lover and her inseparable Pandy Patitas are having a blast in their animated world. “
- The history of swearing(T1). “Nicolas Cage presents this fun, foul and (of course!) Educational series on the history and impact of the most infamous swear words in the English language.”
- Idhun’s memories (T2). “Suddenly orphaned, a boy faces the murderer of his parents to save a planet and discovers a new world full of dangers and wonders.”
- Rocanrol cowboys. “This is the story of the indomitable and imperishable Argentine rock group Ratones Paranoicos, illustrated with old recordings of their concerts and backstage.”
- Survive death (T1). What happens after you die? This docuseries examines personal stories and studies on near-death experiences, reincarnation, and paranormal phenomena. “
- Suppose New York is a city (T1). “Wry professional writer, humorist, and storyteller Fran Lebowitz shares her fascinating stories about New York City with Martin Scorsese.”
- The Netflix Afterparty (T1). “David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes welcome guests of the latest and most popular Netflix titles to chat, participate in skits and more.”
- Tony Parker – The Last Basket. “This documentary looks at the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become the best basketball player in France.”
New chapters:
- Star Trek: Discovery (T3)
Enter catalog:
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- The witch
- The Mummy
- Rocketman
It is followed by Amazon Prime Video, which is not lacking in its habit and comes with a lot of movies from other times, although in many cases they are a better way to kill boredom.
More exclusive content:
As a featured release, Amazon Prime Video arrives with the premiere of the first part of the twelfth season of The one that looms, one of the most popular Spanish comedy series of the last decade, which he now co-produces with Mediaset.
New chapters:
Enter catalog:
- 21 hours in Munich
- 8 quotes
- South of Granada
- Amazing grace
- An American Citizen
- Arsenal
- Assault on the Queen Mary
- Beyond ‘JFK’: The Question of Conspiracy
- 10 Cloverfield Street
- Cantinflas
- Carpool, everyone to the car
- Witch hunt
- Jealousy
- Closed circuit
- Clash
- Cobb
- Against the ropes
- give me your eyes
- Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
- Fireball Division
- Don jon
- Two days in the valley
- Edmund Hillary: from the ocean to the sky
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
- The Garden of Earthly Delights
- The jungle book (T1)
- The method
- The permission
- Adam’s Secret (T1)
- Carol’s journey
- In love with my wife
- Fighter Squad 332
- Fat
- Beautiful youth
- House on Haunted Hill
- Golden eggs
- Isi / Disi: High voltage
- Ham Ham
- Check the killer
- Jennifer 8
- Juana la Loca
- Trial by fire
- Jurassic attack
- The Golden Compass
- The Venus of the skins
- The spherical letter
- Rasputin’s dagger
- The Great Famine (Black ’47)
- The Justice (A Vigilante)
- The tongue of butterflies
- Roller coaster
- Stalin’s death
- The shadow of the sun
- The Flanders table
- Frankenstein’s revenge
- Nobody’s life
- The secret Life of Walter Mitty
- The last lesson
- Long Winch
- The innocents
- The thirteen roses
- Little italy
- Rain on shoes
- Blind Sunflowers
- Lucia and sex
- Dead laughing
- Nothing to declare
- Ninja III: Domination
- King’s Night
- We were never angels
- Rescue operation
- Parents by unequal
- Stones
- Escape Plan 3: The Extractors
- Planet 5
- What do you play Mari Pili?
- Sharkansas
- Soldier of fortune
- Stripper
- The Consul’s son (Ibn el-Qunsul)
- All to jail
- Treason at Fort King
- Turtle beach
- A genius is on the loose
- A real story
- And on Christmas Eve the nativity scene was put together
- I, Daniel Blake
- You’re the One (A story from then)
HBO rests, as one who gathers strength to face the year with who knows what new content …
New chapters:
- 30 coins (T1)
- A Teacher (T1)
- Black money (T1)
- Dark matter (T2)
Enter catalog:
- sponge Bob (T10)
- My God, but what have we done to you?
- Double lives
- Group 7
- Paw patrol (T5)
- The salt of the earth
- The new Looney Tunes (T2)
Disney + three-quarters of the same, although in his case we already know what to expect (very much Marvel, Star Wars and others).
More exclusive content:
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS(T1). “LEGENDS of Marvel Studios serves as a thrilling reminder of the diverse heroes and villains heading toward the highly anticipated streaming shows to premiere on Disney +, setting the stage for the adventures ahead.”
New chapters:
Enter catalog:
- Champions
- My Brother Chases Dinosaurs
And Apple TV + reappears with the new season of one of the series with which it started a few months ago.
More exclusive content:
- Dickinson (T2). “Hailee Steinfield plays Emily Dickson: poet, daughter and absolute rebel. The young writer is determined to become the best poet in the world and will not let anyone stop her. “
