VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And the river runs its course, as they say. Or what is the same, the new year has started in a very timid way as far as VOD releases are concerned, so to highlight Lupine is to do it by mere discard. However…

We started with Netflix for one more week, and it is that the big N of VOD arrives, apart from with Lupine, with a lot of content … each one more bad, with its exceptions, of course, which will determine your tastes and desires of the moment. Of everything, however, we recommend …

Lupine is a new French series that is obviously inspired by the classic white-collar thief. But do not stress if you are one of those who does not like reviews with a current magnifying glass because, I repeat, this Lupine it is inspired by that one and thus becomes clear in the course of the series itself. That said, the series is entertaining and little else, although I have not seen beyond a couple of chapters either. To hang out if you get really bored.

More exclusive content:

This is how Lady’s Gambit was made . «A fascinating character, exquisite sets and many wigs. The stars, creators, and crew of this popular series about a chess prodigy reveal how he came to life. “

Borning: Asphalt on Fire . Roy was going to get married, but his wedding has come to a halt. A new friend challenges him to a race on the iconic Nürburgring circuit (Germany) to win back his girlfriend. "

Fragments of a woman . "After a traumatic home birth, a woman faces a terrible emotional wound, an unfathomable sadness that isolates her from her partner and family."

Aziz's dilemma . "Aziz, in the midst of midlife crisis, tries to escape the routine of work, his friends and a family of arms to take while pretending to have everything under control."

Little Bheem: Kite Festival (T1). "Goodbye winter! Bheem and the villagers welcome the sunny new season as they like to do most during the Makar Sankranti festival. "

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (T5). "Two investigative journalists voluntarily enter the world's most dangerous prisons, where intimidation and violence reign."

Gabby's dollhouse (T1). Adorable cats, curious crafts and a touch of magic! The young cat lover and her inseparable Pandy Patitas are having a blast in their animated world. "

The history of swearing (T1). "Nicolas Cage presents this fun, foul and (of course!) Educational series on the history and impact of the most infamous swear words in the English language."

Idhun's memories (T2). "Suddenly orphaned, a boy faces the murderer of his parents to save a planet and discovers a new world full of dangers and wonders."

Rocanrol cowboys . "This is the story of the indomitable and imperishable Argentine rock group Ratones Paranoicos, illustrated with old recordings of their concerts and backstage."

Survive death (T1). What happens after you die? This docuseries examines personal stories and studies on near-death experiences, reincarnation, and paranormal phenomena. "

Suppose New York is a city (T1). "Wry professional writer, humorist, and storyteller Fran Lebowitz shares her fascinating stories about New York City with Martin Scorsese."

The Netflix Afterparty (T1). "David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes welcome guests of the latest and most popular Netflix titles to chat, participate in skits and more."

(T1). “David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes welcome guests of the latest and most popular Netflix titles to chat, participate in skits and more.” Tony Parker – The Last Basket. “This documentary looks at the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become the best basketball player in France.”

New chapters:

Star Trek: Discovery (T3)

Enter catalog:

Brawl in Cell Block 99

The witch

The Mummy

Rocketman

It is followed by Amazon Prime Video, which is not lacking in its habit and comes with a lot of movies from other times, although in many cases they are a better way to kill boredom.

More exclusive content:

As a featured release, Amazon Prime Video arrives with the premiere of the first part of the twelfth season of The one that looms, one of the most popular Spanish comedy series of the last decade, which he now co-produces with Mediaset.

New chapters:

Enter catalog:

21 hours in Munich

8 quotes

South of Granada

Amazing grace

An American Citizen

Arsenal

Assault on the Queen Mary

Beyond ‘JFK’: The Question of Conspiracy

10 Cloverfield Street

Cantinflas

Carpool, everyone to the car

Witch hunt

Jealousy

Closed circuit

Clash

Cobb

Against the ropes

give me your eyes

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Fireball Division

Don jon

Two days in the valley

Edmund Hillary: from the ocean to the sky

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

The Garden of Earthly Delights

The jungle book (T1)

The method

The permission

Adam’s Secret (T1)

Carol’s journey

In love with my wife

Fighter Squad 332

Fat

Beautiful youth

House on Haunted Hill

Golden eggs

Isi / Disi: High voltage

Ham Ham

Check the killer

Jennifer 8

Juana la Loca

Trial by fire

Jurassic attack

The Golden Compass

The Venus of the skins

The spherical letter

Rasputin’s dagger

The Great Famine (Black ’47)

The Justice (A Vigilante)

The tongue of butterflies

Roller coaster

Stalin’s death

The shadow of the sun

The Flanders table

Frankenstein’s revenge

Nobody’s life

The secret Life of Walter Mitty

The last lesson

Long Winch

The innocents

The thirteen roses

Little italy

Rain on shoes

Blind Sunflowers

Lucia and sex

Dead laughing

Nothing to declare

Ninja III: Domination

King’s Night

We were never angels

Rescue operation

Parents by unequal

Stones

Escape Plan 3: The Extractors

Planet 5

What do you play Mari Pili?

Sharkansas

Soldier of fortune

Stripper

The Consul’s son (Ibn el-Qunsul)

All to jail

Treason at Fort King

Turtle beach

A genius is on the loose

A real story

And on Christmas Eve the nativity scene was put together

I, Daniel Blake

You’re the One (A story from then)

HBO rests, as one who gathers strength to face the year with who knows what new content …

New chapters:

30 coins (T1)

A Teacher (T1)

Black money (T1)

Dark matter (T2)

Enter catalog:

sponge Bob (T10)

My God, but what have we done to you?

Double lives

Group 7

Paw patrol (T5)

The salt of the earth

The new Looney Tunes (T2)

Disney + three-quarters of the same, although in his case we already know what to expect (very much Marvel, Star Wars and others).

More exclusive content:

Marvel Studios LEGENDS(T1). “LEGENDS of Marvel Studios serves as a thrilling reminder of the diverse heroes and villains heading toward the highly anticipated streaming shows to premiere on Disney +, setting the stage for the adventures ahead.”

New chapters:

Enter catalog:

Champions

My Brother Chases Dinosaurs

And Apple TV + reappears with the new season of one of the series with which it started a few months ago.

More exclusive content: