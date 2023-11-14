Vocento has closed the first nine months of the year with total operating income of 255.7 million euros, which represents an increase of 5.1% compared to those registered in the same period last year. These figures have been boosted by digital and diversification revenues, which increased by 16% to reach 44% of the total. Vocento’s strategy involves the objective that these revenues exceed 60% of total revenues in 2026.

Between January and September, sales of copies registered a drop of 4.6%. However, revenue from digital subscribers increased by 24%, reaching 133,000, 32% more year-on-year.

Vocento brands show a 4.6% increase in revenue from advertising sales. The group has performed better than the total advertising market (4.6% compared to 1.7%), as well as in the online format, with an increase of 7.6% compared to 4.1% of the market.

Advertising revenues of local origin increased by 6.7% despite the holding of elections, with an increase of 18.9% in digital format, including digital services, such as offline (1.9%). As for advertising revenues from the national market, they grew by 2%, balancing the local/national mix at 54%/46%, which represents a proven strength of the group.

The EBITDA (operating profit) for the third quarter increased by two million euros to 3.3 million, due to the good performance of the diversification areas (1.3 million more) and Relevo, which improved by 890,000 euros compared to the previous year. third quarter of 2022. For its part, the EBITDA reported in the first nine months of the year amounts to 7.3 million euros compared to 10.1 million in the previous year, while the EBITDA of the diversification businesses doubles up to 8.1 million.

The seasonality of Vocento’s business determines that an important part of its activity accumulates in the fourth quarter of the year, which together with the existence of various factors that have had a negative impact on the first part of the year but will have a positive impact (Relay, compensation ) or will stabilize (paper price) in the annual comparison during the rest of the year allows the company to maintain for 2023 the objective of exceeding the 33.5 million euros of EBITDA recorded in 2022 on a constant perimeter.

The operating result (EBIT) stands at -11.0 million euros until September, compared to -6.1 million last year. This heading is explained by both the operational evolution and the increase in amortization resulting from an increase in capex.

Ordinary cash generation during the year has been -16.4 million euros, affected by Relevo, delays in collections in digital services (Red.es program) and advances in payments to foreign paper suppliers, among other factors. Thus, the net financial debt (ex IFRS 16) amounts to 34.2 million euros, as a consequence of the negative cash generation, the payment of dividends and the acquisition of &Rosàs.

Results by business areas



In the Newspapers area, operating income stood at 206.4 million euros until September, which represents an increase of 1.5%. EBITDA was 5.4 million euros compared to 11.5 million last year. In the evolution of profitability in Regional, with an EBITDA of 12 million euros, the growth in advertising, the drop in the sales margin to readers, affected by the increase in the price of paper, and the variation in personnel costs stand out. .

ABC’s EBITDA is -1.7 million euros, weighed down by the evolution of costs (especially personnel) and lower advertising revenues, although the readership margin remains the same compared to the same period last year, thanks to the digital subscriptions. The EBITDA of Supplements and Magazines stands at 242,000 euros.

Relevo improves its EBITDA by 890,000 euros compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching -1.6 million euros in the third quarter of this year. During the coverage of the Women’s Soccer World Cup and the crisis generated by the president of the RFEF, Relevo has had a great impact on social networks, being the first in video views on Tik Tok and interactions on Twitter compared to the four sports publications in Spain. International recognition by the Reuter Institute (University of Oxford) accredits Relevo as a key medium in the coverage of current events and its innovative digital strategy.

In Classifieds, operating income amounted to 20.7 million euros, with a 5% increase compared to it, mainly impacted by the engine. In this way, EBITDA increases by 1.1 million euros to reach 4.3 million, which represents a growth of 33.9%.

In Digital Services, operating income reached 2.5 million euros compared to 0.8 million in the first nine months of last year. EBITDA has increased from 926,000 euros, in line with the objective of 1.1 million for 2023.

This new area of ​​Vocento, which was previously reflected in Classifieds, includes the activity of Local Digital Kit (LDK) to give online presence to SMEs through websites, social networks and e-commerce. At the end of September it has an active letter of 6,000 SMEs.

In Gastronomy and Agencies, operating income reached 25.6 million euros during 9M23, 31.3% more. EBITDA was 2.9 million, compared to 1.2 million.

In the Gastronomy division the increase in income has been 2.1 million and in EBITDA 1.1 million. It should be noted that in September the first course of the Gastronomy Degree in Culinary Innovation held at the MACC (Madrid Culinary Campus) was inaugurated.

In the Agencies and Others division, much of its activity is concentrated in the fourth quarter of the year. In September, Vocento launched the &© brand, to identify the Group’s group of advertising and communication agencies (Tango, ProAgency, Melé, Antrófico, Yellow Brick Road and &Rosàs). The naming of &© responds to the philosophy of adding value, independence, collaboration, versatility and complementary points of view

It should be noted that &Rosàs won last October the Grand Prix Eficacia, one of the most important recognitions in advertising in Spain awarded by the Spanish Association of Advertisers, for its Cupra campaign.