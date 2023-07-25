Vocento’s total operating income during the first half reached 171.3 million euros, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year, driven by digital and diversification income, which increased by 14.7% to reach 43% of the total. Vocento’s strategy includes as an essential objective that revenues from digital media and diversification exceed 60% by 2026.

The sales of copies during the first six months present a drop of 5.3%. However, revenue from digital subscribers increased by 23%, together with a greater loyalty of subscribers that grew by 35%. If this trend is maintained, it would exceed the target set for 2023, standing at 129,000 subscribers in June. It is worth noting the growing weight of annual subscriptions.

Revenues from advertising sales have grown 4.6% in the first half compared to the same period in 2022. The Group has performed better than the total advertising market (+2.1%), as well as in the online format, with an increase of 7.0% compared to 5.6% of the market.

The evolution of advertising revenue in the Group differs according to its local or national origin. Local advertising increased by 7.4% during the first semester, with separate growth in digital format (16.6%) and offline (3.8%). Nacional, for its part, increased by 1.2%, balancing the local (54%) and national (46%) mix, which represents a proven strength for Vocento.

Ebitda in the first half of the year amounts to 4 million euros, compared to 8.8 million in the first half of last year. The variation in Newspapers (-6.6 million euros) is due to the increase in the cost of personnel (without Relay) for -4.3 million euros, including the recovery of the extra pay assigned in 2021 and 2022, and the indemnities derived from the restructuring in the Newspapers division, as well as the launch of Relevo (-2.3 million in Ebitda) and the reduction in the copy margin. Vocento anticipates that the impact of these effects will be less in the second half of this year. On the other hand, the Diversification business (Classifieds, Digital Services, Gastronomy and Agencies) has doubled its Ebitda to 2.7 million euros.

The operating result (EBIT) in the first half of the year stands at -8 million euros compared to -1.7 million in the first half of last year. This is mainly explained by the operational evolution, as well as by the increase in amortizations, the result of an increase in capex.

Ordinary cash generation in the first half was -6.7 million euros, affected by Relevo (launching carried out in the second quarter of 2022), by the payment of severance pay and the recovery of extra pay. If these impacts are excluded, ordinary cash would stand at 2.5 million euros.

Likewise, the Net Financial Debt is estimated at 25.2 million euros at the end of the first half of this year. In July 2023, Vocento has refinanced the bank debt until 2026 and has launched a second promissory note program, to further diversify its financing sources.

Business areas



In Newspapers, operating income stood at 137.8 million euros in the first half, 1.6% more. The Ebitda amounts to 3.3 million euros compared to 9.9 million in the first half of 2022. In the evolution of profitability in Regionals, with an Ebitda of 8.4 million euros, the growth of advertising stands out, on the one hand, and on the other, the fall in the sales margin to readers, affected by the increase in the price of paper.

ABC’s Ebitda is estimated at -1.7 million, weighed down by the evolution of costs -especially personnel- and lower advertising revenue, although the margin of readers remains above that of the first half of 2022. Relevo, for its part, shows an Ebitda of -3.6 million euros in the first half of this year, continuing its financial evolution as expected. At the end of June, it had 900 thousand users on social networks and is the leader in videos viewed on TikTok and audience on Twitch. In addition, it is the first sports outlet for engagement on Instagram and Twitter.

In Classifieds, operating income amounted to 13.9 million euros, 6.0% more, driven mainly by the engine. Ebitda grows 36.3% to 2.6 million euros.

In Digital Services, operating income reached 1.6 million euros during the first semester compared to 528,000 euros in the same period in 2022. Ebitda has gone from 261,000 euros to 609,000 euros, in line with the target of 1.1 million for 2023.

In Gastronomy and Agencies, operating income reached 17.7 million, 22.7% more, while the ebitda was 2.2 million, double that of the first six months of last year.