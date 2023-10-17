Vocento’s wealth enriches the valuable cultural capital of La Caja de las Letras. This Tuesday, the group’s newspapers deposited their legacies in the time capsule of the Cervantes Institute, which houses objects and documents donated by personalities of literature, art, science and culture. Vocento is the first communication group present in this privileged space that keeps memories of writers, artists, musicians, scientists, filmmakers or actors. They all left testimonies of their life path in the boxes of the old vault at the Cervantes headquarters. There are almost 1,700 safe deposit boxes in the Caryatides building, in the heart of Madrid.

The directors of the twelve Vocento newspapers, eight of them more than a century old, contributed their emotional legacies with editions, documents and historical photos, facsimiles, exclusives and manuscripts and cartoons crucial to the history of Spanish journalism. It was at an event chaired by the director of Cervantes, Luis García Montero, and the president of Vocento, Ignacio Ybarra.

Ybarra assured that Vocento and its newspapers “bequeath a small part of their brilliant past to perpetuate themselves in the future.” “A gesture,” he said, “that we practically do every day in the newspapers: witnessing reality, telling it and depositing it in our paper and digital media.”

«We treasure a great cultural heritage and we have been key in promoting journalism in this country. That is why we feel very honored to inaugurate this new stage of the Cervantes Institute that recognizes the importance of the news media in the construction of culture and its role in the defense of democratic values ​​and freedom of expression,” said Ybarra. He highlighted how some of the newspapers have known three different centuries and others have just been born. “They are newspapers of great prestige that do not live on the past, but rather earn the trust of their readers every day with the aspiration of building a better world,” he said. «Vocento is the communication group with the most presence in Spanish territory and this exercise of looking at the past through decades of our existence has served to make us strive even harder.»

The Cervantes recognized through its director “the importance of the news media in the construction and reflection of a country’s culture” and “its role in the defense of democratic values ​​and the exercise of freedom of expression and information.” “Journalism and literature go hand in hand and you cannot do literary history without it,” said Luis García Montero. “We live in times when the demand for democracy is fundamental and one of its fundamental axes is information to configure a space for debate in public opinion,” he added.

«It is very important to claim journalism as a fundamental part of democracy and culture, of the intellectual traditions of a country and that is why the defense of truthful information and the desire to educate must have a very important place in our Caja de las Letras. a public space where debates are based on reality and diversity. And Vocento is a horizon that helps us meditate on the importance of local information and the sense of belonging,” he said before the directors of the twelve Vocento printed newspapers along with Relevo’s deposited their legacies in order of seniority in the box number 1,263.

The legacies



Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, at the head of LA VERDAD (1903), recalled the writer and journalist José Ballester, who in 1923, with Juan Guerrero Ruiz as facilitator and the support of Juan Ramón Jiménez, “had the historic success of creating in the newspaper a literary supplement that became the breakwater of the poetic avant-garde and the home of words for the Generation of ’27. He welcomed the voices of Juan Ramón Jiménez, Lorca, Alberti, Machado or Gabriela Mistral and countless writers. LA VERDAD deposited in the Caja de las Letras 15 illustrated copies of the arts, letters and sciences weekly Ababol that have paid tribute to the authors of the Literary Supplement (1923-1926), illustrated by today’s artists, as well as the original work of Pepe Lucas who illustrated the cover of the series. Aguirre de Cárcer also delivered the magazine for the 120th anniversary of LA VERDAD, “which constitutes a plea in favor of journalism from the conviction that journalism is now more necessary than ever.”

In the Letter Box. Family photograph of the directors of the Vocento newspapers.



The director of El Norte de Castilla (1854), Ángel Ortiz, evoked Miguel Delibes and José Jiménez Lozano, legendary directors and winners of the Cervantes Prize. “You will understand that he is the most humble newspaper director in Spain,” he said before depositing two caricatures by Miguel Delibes published in 1942, when he was 22 years old, signed as Max. «Delibes said that he would never have been a journalist if he had not started collaborating in the North of Castilla. He went to work at the dean of the national press as a ‘goodwill cartoonist’. “It was the beginning of everything,” Ortiz concluded. He added illustrations about the Real Valladolid-Arenas match.

Jesús Trelis, at the head of Las Provincias (1866), went back to the first news in the first issue, on January 31, 1866, about “the French-style uprising of General Prim” and to the fundamental manifesto of the newspaper “that almost one hundred and sixty years “Afterwards, it has absolute validity in today’s journalistic world.” «We come to be what our strength allows. The voice of the country that wants to be fair, prudent and economically governed. “Our motto is less politics and more protection of all truly illegitimate social interests,” he said.

He provided a facsimile edition of the founding manifesto and another of the first issue of the newspaper and along with a reproduction of the graphic special that was made the day after the flood of 1957. «It was the greatest example of resilience that the newspaper in its history. The water devastated the newspaper and the city, but both, Las Provincias and Valencia, overcame it and continued,” he said.

For Ángel M. González, deputy director of El Comercio (1878), the event takes on greater relevance as it coincides with the celebration of its 125 years of history. He delivered a facsimile of the first issue of the newspaper published on September 2, 1878 with the editorial with its founding principles. Its authorship corresponds to the politician Gumersindo de Azcárate. It included an article by Francisco Carantoña, director of the dean of the Asturian press for 40 years. “We include the last edition of the newspaper under the direction of Marcelino Gutiérrez, who suddenly died at the age of 48 on September 24, and his last article, ‘A destiempo’,” which exemplifies the acuity and elegance with which Marcelino scrutinized current events.

Teresa Cobo, director of La Rioja (1889), contributed two fundamental documents for her diary. The first is a reproduction of the “fundamental prospectus of the newspaper”, dated January 14, 1889, and includes a declaration of intent that any newspaper reader today would sign without any hesitation and with pride. «The four directors who are still alive have signed that document incorporating a handwritten phrase: ‘La Rioja strives every day, 135 years later, to practice independent, critical and constructive journalism, rigorous, brave and honest, always on the side of the street for readers. ‘». In addition, it included several articles written by Miguel de Unamuno and published during the Second Republic.

Íñigo Noriega, director of El Diario Montañés (1902), focused his legacy on the two Cantabrian Cervantes prizewinners, José Hierro and Gerardo Diego. “It is a vindication of the role of culture and journalism in the transmission of culture and the arts,” he said. From Gerardo Diego he contributed an art criticism published in 1921 and from Pepe Hierro, an original printed from the ‘1998 Yearbook’, with an illustration of the poet.

For Julián Quirós, director of ABC (1903), it is “a joyous occasion to have the privilege of entering this sanctuary of culture” and to do so “after 120 years of ABC, which, beyond being a speaker, has been a active agent of Spanish culture and Spanish for more than a century. He provided the only existing photo of the attack on Alfonso Also the cover of October 19, 1955 with the death mask of Ortega y Gasset that mocked the censorship, which had prohibited Ortega’s face from being published; the cover of March 17, 1984, with the exclusive of Lorca’s ‘Sonnets of Dark Love’; the cover of the first issue of ABC Cultural, dated November 8, 1991; Azorín’s article of February 18, 1913 that calls the Generation of 1898, and ‘My name is Camba’, a legendary article by Julio Camba published in 1913.

José Miguel Santamaría Alday, director of El Correo (1910), paid tribute to the language, “our main work tool.” “As responsible artisans we have the obligation to use this tool with care and treat it with the exquisite care it deserves,” he said, recalling how in its 113 years of history El Correo opened its pages to the most significant authors of each era, such as Baroja , Unamuno, Delibes, García Márquez, Vargas Llosa, Umbral or Ramiro Pinilla.

He deposited a volume with the works of the 36 winners of the Correo de Periodismo award, signed by Álvaro Pombo, Rosa Montero, Francisco Ayala, Julio Llamazares, Francisco Nieva, Lorenzo Silva and Adela Cortina, among others.

Eduardo Peralta, director of Ideal (1932), recalled the birth of the newspaper that wanted to honor “two distinguished writers in the history of Granada, Ángel Ganivet and Federico García Lorca, a precursor of the generation of ’98 and a universal poet.” The first died in 1898 and Lorca was born that same year in Fuente Vaqueros. The newspaper dedicated to them the special supplements ‘Ganivet and the Generation of ’98’ and ‘One Hundred Years of Federico García Lorca’, “monographs on their centenaries that we bring to the Caja de las Letras.”

Mar Domínguez, director of Hoy (1933), wanted to celebrate the 90 years of the newspaper with her readers. She remembered the first issue that appeared on January 1, 1933 and deposited a facsimile of that legendary copy. “We have no friend but truth nor do we know any enemy but error,” said the founding text.

David Taberna, director of Diario Vasco (1934), highlighted how during fifty years of the newspaper’s 90s “the situation of ETA terrorism took over many of our pages.” He brought to the Cervantes “one of the three most special copies in the history of the newspaper, the day that ETA announced the end of its activity on October 20, 2011 and Spain and Euskadi changed forever.” “I want to pay tribute to all the journalists who, under fear and threats, dedicated their lives to explaining barbarism,” he said with a special memory for Santiago Oleaga, murdered by ETA in 2001. “The pages of the day after that 20 October 2011 are the pages of memory and we will continue writing them as always. “Those of us who cannot fail, the journalists,” he boasted.

“We newspapers have a fragile iron health that will keep us at the forefront for a long time no matter what,” said Manuel Castillo, director of Sur (1937). “We asked ourselves how to contribute something as intangible as the way of being of the newspaper and we thought that the person who embodied it better than anyone was Manuel Alcántara, poet and columnist,” he said, before showing the original of the speech that Alcántara typed in his Olivetti on the occasion of the first Alcántara Journalism Prize created in 1998.

A single online newspaper was added to the printed newspapers, Relevo, created in 2022. «We are the little brother. We were born in the midst of a revolution to innovate and reach the younger generations who have distanced themselves from the media and we want to close that gap,” said its director, Óscar Campillo. Each of the directors of the thirteen Vocento media outlets received from Luis García Montero the symbolic key and the diploma accrediting the delivery.