Everything was written by hand in a ring-bound notebook with lined pages. In the pages he left reflected the algorithm that he had discovered to create credit card numbers and security codes.

Without using technology and without hacking computer systemsmanaged to deceive important companies and It would have been made from loot of more than 1,000,000 Argentine pesos (33 million Colombian pesos), but Fernando Falsetti, the suspect, was identified and now faces prosecution for repeated fraud.

This was reported to the media outlet ‘La Nación’ by qualified judicial sources. Despite the fact that the prosecutor of Vicente López Alejandro Musso, in charge of the investigation, requested the arrest of Falsetti, the accused swindler will continue the process out of jail by decision of the Judge of Guarantees of San Isidro Esteban Rossignoli who rejected the request of the Public ministry.

(It may interest you: Brazil: Lula da Silva marries for the third time with his girlfriend 21 years younger).

The investigation that led to the identification of Falsetti as the author of a series of scams began after a complaint filed by the Fraud Control Area of ​​a company that provides satellite TV service after credit card holders were unaware of 169 purchase operations of prepaid accounts and other services offered by the company.

The authorities found a notebook with Falsetti’s calculations. See also Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday R$ 11 million accumulated prize - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

“At first, it was speculated that, due to the criminal mechanics, there was an important criminal organization behind the scams. But the reality was much more shocking. It was determined that the alleged leader of a high-level gang was nothing more than a lone wolf. [sic]. Falsetti, a very low-profile citizen, a merchant selling newspapers and magazines, discovered a homemade method to detect valid credit cards,” a qualified judicial source told ‘La Nación’.

According to the investigation of prosecutor Musso and his team of collaborators, with the card numbers that he created with his algorithm, the suspect bought prepaid services from different companies and then resold them to other people. The satellite TV company was defrauded with 169 operations.

(Suggested reading: Alberto Fujimori, transferred to a hospital for ‘decompensation’ of health).

“The suspect discovered how to identify card numbers from the same bank and their respective security codes. It did everything with its own algorithm that allowed the data to be compatible and thereby obtain credit cards enabled for purchase, “said a judicial detective.

The authorities hoped to find a gang dedicated to scams, but Falsetti was operating alone. See also Ukraine, Scholz: "Putin is not well informed, they are hiding many truths from him"

Falsetti, a very low-profile citizen, a merchant in the business of selling newspapers and magazines, discovered a homemade method to detect valid credit cards

Prosecutor Musso and detectives from the Vicente López de Police Station the Buenos Aires security force arrived at Falsetti, who has a stall selling newspapers and magazines in La Matanza, after analyzing the information on payment methods, cell phones and IP addresses from which the contracted services were paid.

“We were expecting to run into a sophisticated gang hacker and we ran into an old school ‘white glove’ criminal,” he told a source in the investigation.

As stated, in the raid on Falsetti’s house, police and judicial investigators seized an Avon brand ring-bound notebook with lined sheets with a series of annotations: the numbers and security codes of the cards created by the suspect.

(Be sure to read: Puerto Rico: They would vote to decide their independence or annexation to the US).

For example, on page 21, the suspect wrote in capital letters: “WAY TO CHANGE THE NUMBERS” and, above a group of numbers, added: “The 8th and 9th digits change every 12 or 2 numbers.” and another series of explanations of the algorithm that he had discovered.

In other notes he had recorded how he had managed to obtain the security codes of the credit cards he created and he also had the invoices for the services he had hired.

These notes are part of what authorities found in the search of Falsetti’s home.

“Although the accusation is for the 169 proven scams to the satellite TV company, there are indications that it deceived other important companies, but those firms did not file the complaint,” said an investigator of the case.

In the coming days, according to judicial sources, Falsetti will be investigated for the crime of repeated fraud.

The Nation, Argentina (GDA).

In other news

Video: stalker was beaten by his victim at a gas station

‘Menstruating person’: controversy over law in Chile that does not say ‘woman’

Peru declares alert for monkeypox despite not having detected cases

He saw what he shouldn’t: message left by young man who killed his own brother