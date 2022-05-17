Vocational training The screens are amiks’ “student exams”, but what exactly do they do? HS was able to watch Ville Doubt’s truck display

In vocational training, competence is demonstrated in the workplace in real work situations. HS followed the screenings of two students in the restaurant and logistics industry.

If Ville Doubt, 20, excited, at least it doesn’t show up. A truck driver’s display is about to begin in the Herttoniemi industrial area.

Doubt is studying under an apprenticeship as a warehouse manager at Signcom, an import company for production equipment and materials in the graphic industry.

“Usually everyone is always a little excited, even if they have done the same job every day at work,” says a lecturer at Stad Vocational College. Sami Yli-Hakula. Yli-Hakula works as a teacher in the degree of logistics.

Unlike in high school, where competence is demonstrated mainly in written examinations, in vocational education, competence is demonstrated primarily in evidence.

The reform of vocational education, which came into force at the beginning of 2018, transferred learning more to jobs than before. With it, evidence became the main way for all students in vocational education to demonstrate competence.

The demonstration is basically performed in real work situations in the workplace, where the student’s competence is assessed together by the teacher and the representative of working life.

Screens are usually given at the end of the work period. Ville Doubt completes his degree and works on an apprenticeship in a warehouse, so for him it’s basically one working day among others.

Doubt the workplace supervisor is his supervisor, the logistics manager Timo Hietanen. There is a shortage of skilled warehouse workers in the industry, so an apprenticeship is also a way for the company to recruit.

“There are a lot of applicants in the open application, but 90 percent of them can be eliminated immediately,” says Hietanen. “With an apprenticeship, we can train our good employees ourselves.”

In addition to Hietanen and Doubt, two others work in Signcom’s warehouse. One of them graduated also with an apprenticeship from Stad Vocational College.

In a small warehouse, everyone does everything. Incoming goods must be stored, outgoing orders must be collected and shipped. The company imports printers, flags and band props, among other things.

Sami Yli-Hakula and student Ville Doubt go through what is happening on the screen.

Ville Doubt shows how attention is paid to the condition of the tires during the driving test.

Ville Doubt is used to handling counterbalanced trucks and looks at what shelf the goods should be collected from.

Is time to stop chatting and start the screen. “Show how the driving start inspection is done,” says Yli-Hakula.

The first person to take over the truck must check that everything is working as it should. If, for example, the hydraulic pipe fails when there are many hundreds of kilograms of goods in the fork, an accident could be bad.

There are more than 500 serious accidents in the logistics sector every year. That is a huge number, almost as many as in the accident-prone construction sector.

“My goal is for the students leaving us to have security issues so well that none of them would hurt them,” says Yli-Hakula.

He therefore examines with suspicion exactly why any thing is being done. Suspicion no quarrels about queries. He has made displays before and is used to much bigger vehicles.

The suspicion had time to be completed as a combined vehicle driver when he suddenly had epilepsy. The driver’s license went off the shelf due to illness, and he had to think of a new field for himself. He is also graduating from the logistics industry as a warehouse manager, so it was a natural choice.

Calmness is evident when Doubt deals with the truck, Yli-Hakula praises.

“Your head moves nicely, you don’t just trust the mirrors but you notice the environment all the time.”

Then it’s time to show pallet stacking. Stacking heavy big things isn’t as easy as you might imagine. Even the slightest throw can recur and eventually topple the stack if it is not stable.

On suspicion, however, it goes smoothly. He will surely move a pallet weighing 800 pounds on top of another with a forklift. From the slight jitter of the stage, you can see that it is heavy.

Yli-Hakula says she feels professional pride when a student makes a pretty stack.

“Yes, it beats warm every time the professionalism shows up,” he says.

In the logistics industry, a lot of skill is often one that is not noticed when things are going well, but only if that is not the case, he says.

Janna Leino is preparing for the arrival of customers at the restaurant Sue Ellen.

Restaurant Sue Ellen has only a few customers in the center of Helsinki on Thursday early. The previous weekend has been May Day and the following Mother’s Day. Between the two holidays it is a little quieter on weekday evenings.

There are mainly work and business areas in the table reservations. Director of Communications and Sustainability, Sinebrychoff Marja-Liisa Weckström is bringing customers to dinner.

Waitress student Janna Leino is given the task of serving the party. Leino graduates as a waitress at Restaurant School Perho and works at Sue Ellen on an apprenticeship basis.

He is scheduled to give tonight a display of serving food and beverages, which is the last required part of the degree. Leino’s performance during the evening will be evaluated by his restaurant manager, the restaurant manager Jenna Naukkarinen.

“Is everything all right,” Naukkarinen checks as Leino prepares to receive the dinner party. Leino has cut the breads into a bread basket and is currently filling the water bottles.

“The bubbles are over,” Leino notes. The tank needs to be replaced and Leino has not been able to practice it before. “Do you want me to show,” Naukkarinen asks.

The fact that this is a Leino display is not visible to customers in any way. Leino must be as professional as the veterans who have been in the industry for a long time. You can always ask colleagues for advice during work.

Waitress professionalism is largely situational. It should be noted when it is time to bring the next dose or if a client needs more of their own peace of mind.

Leino, who is at the beginning of his career, uses a checklist to support his orders. Sometimes it has happened that he has accidentally taken the wrong doses to the table.

“This is probably the case for everyone at the beginning of their careers. Then you have to be able to apologize and correct the situation as elegantly as possible, ”says Naukkarinen.

Janna Leino hands over the menus to Christian Hickey and Marja-Liisa Weckström.

Jenna Naukkarinen shows Janna Leino how to replace the bubble machine’s gas tank.

Janna Leino writes herself a checklist for customers. He usually does this at the counter only after taking the order.

Demonstration this is usually followed by an evaluation discussion involving both the teacher and the working life representative.

In the fly, the screens are given over several working days, as it may not be possible to show all the skills in one shift. The assessment interview will take place once all the skills required for the demonstration have been demonstrated.

The discussion reviews the skills requirements and Competence Objectives of the education and assesses whether the student has already achieved the competence set as a goal or whether he or she still needs time to learn.

The student is also given the opportunity to self-evaluate their performance. Leino says it will be the hardest for him.

“I’m so self-critical, and I always think about what I could do better,” Leino says.

Stadin Vocational College’s Sami Yli-Hakula recommends that the evaluation discussion be held together immediately after the screening.

“At their best, a student, a workplace supervisor and also a teacher get a lot out of them,” says Yli-Hakula.

Ville Doubt is satisfied after the screen. “It went just fine,” he evaluates his own performance.

In the evaluation discussion, Yli-Hakula raises a few remarks on issues that could be further clarified.

“For the most part, however, you are already well in charge,” Yli-Hakula praises. Workplace supervisor Timo Hietanen composes.