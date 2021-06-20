From the Latin vocāre, which means “to call”, the vocation is the inclination that someone has towards a certain job or way of life. Implicit in it are personal tastes and interests, talent and ability, and personal fulfillment through this task. The choice of higher education is the first great decision that a person makes throughout his life because with it he will begin to build his future work. Therefore, experts recommend choosing according to vocation.

However, the vocation or “the calling of that profession that we like” does not always appear at a certain moment or it may be conditioned by factors external to the person. There are different ways to discover what we are good at and what we are passionate about: vocational tests can help in that search, also professionals in educational and work guidance, families and, above all, self-knowledge.

The first step in discovering the vocation is reflection on personal abilities, tastes and interests. This analysis is a long process in which the competences that have been gained during schooling, knowledge, innate abilities, values ​​and personality also influence.

As the psychologist Elena Montero explains, it is good to stop and think if any of our experiences is related to the internal motivation of wanting to contribute something to society. “Perhaps I have done something similar to what I could do: I have cared for a sick relative and I know that my vocation has to do with health; or maybe I have given private classes, I have seen that I have been good at it and I have enjoyed doing it, then it will be related to education “, Montero gives an example and adds:” The vocation is the sum of our self-knowledge and the vision of ourselves themselves from outside ”.

Good tool

A good tool to discover the vocation is the vocational test. There are different types, some allow to obtain a first approximation of the profile of the person directly related to the work environment, and others are more focused on the choice of university careers. “They can be useful to repair aspects that otherwise we would not take into account”, explains Yolanda Palomino, creator of the platform Find your Vocation, “But they tend to give very broad results, within each branch of work there are many professions, that is why you cannot trust everything what the tests say.”

The digital educational guidance platform Educaweb has developed its own vocational test in which the questions are divided into five blocks: vocational groups (what do you like), school subjects (what do you like to do), occupational values ​​(what do you value at work) , aptitudes and abilities (what you know how to do) and inventory of interests (how you are). This questionnaire is designed for people of all ages from 16 years old and of any educational level.

As Montserrat Oliveras, co-founder and content director of Educaweb, explains, “the test puts you in a position to begin to clarify who you are and where your choice of studies could go, but it is also important to have other tools such as counselors for students. institutes or the tutors themselves. They will be able to give you interesting clues about training centers, universities, specializations, languages, stays abroad… ”.

After the first step of identifying talents and passions, it is time to find out about the educational offer and the situation of the labor market. As Oliveras says, professionals in educational and employment guidance are great allies for those young people who are at the time of deciding what they want to study.

Guidance has changed a lot in recent years, as explained by María de las Olas Rodríguez, president of the Association for Educational Guidance of Castilla y León (AOECYL). “Formerly it was encouraged to choose according to professional opportunities, the best grades went to careers and professions with more social status. There was also less educational offer and the world was more stable, ”says Rodríguez. “We realized that orientation could not go that way and that we had to enhance the capacities and talents of the students, help them choose with a vocation,” he adds.

Today, there are many more study options than before, not only university, but also vocational training (FP). “The current VET has nothing to do with that of 20 years ago, it has been given a great boost with a great variety of training and of great quality”, explains Palomino. The students themselves and their families are aware of this. “There are many who value FP as the first option because they have realized the possibilities it has, better in some cases than those of university degrees”, adds Rodríguez.

Specific searches

As Benito Echevarría, Emeritus Professor in Guidance and Vocational Training at the University of Barcelona explains, today some sectors are specifically looking for superior technicians. According to the latest report Adecco Infoemployment, VET graduates were required in more than 40% of job offers last year, a much higher percentage than the demand for university graduates.

“Vocational training is a good landing for those who are not sure what to study at any given time. You may have a certain inclination to study Pharmacy, but you are not sure. If you complete a higher cycle of laboratory technician in two years, you have the title and, if you want, you can continue with university studies afterwards ”, the professor gives an example.

At the end of the baccalaureate, the current system of tertiary education separates students in university careers and higher VET degrees, two modalities that only converge with the validation of subjects if you want to move from one type of education to another. This separation could disappear with the draft law in which the Government works and with which higher vocational training students could take optional subjects in university faculties, and university students could move to training institutes where better practical preparation is offered.

There are times that, despite all the work done previously to choose a training, the person is still not clear about where they see themselves working. Yolanda Palomino recommends taking this search process to another level, asking professionals or even accompanying them in their workday. “We can turn to a family member or acquaintance who works on what interests us, who tells us what that profession is like from the inside, or who shows it to us,” says Palomino. “If we don’t know anyone close, we can try to find someone through social networks.”

The family is also a good support in decision-making, but it must be borne in mind that the world of work is not the same as it has been for a long time. “There are often wrong beliefs about leaving certain professions, especially by families,” explains Palomino. “In the past, those who studied mathematics almost always dedicated themselves to teaching. Currently, this career has many other exits, especially in sectors related to the big data and artificial intelligence ”, he adds.

Another family determining factor that can affect the choice of studies is that parents want their children to follow in the same footsteps. Experts recommend that this only be the case if young people themselves have these skills and are motivated to continue with the family business or profession.

Family support

To prevent such cases from occurring frequently, educational centers and counselors work together with families. “Sometimes we have to sit down with parents and students because perhaps the latter do not know how to explain to them that they want to dedicate themselves to something in particular,” says Montserrat Oliveras. “It is also important that families help them make their own decision, you are not always mature enough at 18 years of age. In addition, studies can be a great economic investment and the family itself has to assess whether it can afford it ”, he adds.

After having carried out a personal analysis and with the different training options on the table, the experts encourage us to reflect on what that hypothetical future would be like. “Do I see myself working on this every day or training to get there? Would I be excited? Do I want to know more? ”, Are the questions that Yolanda Palomino recommends asking yourself.

Also the discovered vocation may not seem to have very prosperous job opportunities; in that case, Palomino believes that other aspects such as the economic situation must be assessed, “but you can also try if that is what we are really passionate about.” “We have to get the most out of our training and create new job opportunities ourselves,” he says.

Along these lines, Montero considers that the person has to believe in their abilities and in what they can contribute. “We must be entrepreneurs, but not only from the typical way of setting up our own business and being self-employed, but also presenting ourselves to a company and explaining what services we can offer them and why we think they would be useful to them. Companies are increasingly prepared to hire talent and create new jobs ”, explains the psychologist.

The working life of a person is around 40 years old, so it is better to dedicate yourself to something related to your vocation, although you will not always be able to find the dream job the first time. “I always tell them that there will be times when they will have to work on other things, but never give up that vocation if they are clear about it,” concludes Palomino.

Five telematic questionnaires to consult: 1. The GR test. This questionnaire is designed for people of all ages from 16 years old and of any educational level. The questions are divided into five blocks: vocational groups, school subjects, occupational values, aptitudes and abilities, and inventory of interests. (www.educaweb.com)

2. Choose career. On this website they do not have a single test, but several to help the user know what to study. Thus, it can be tested from a more general one or by academic disciplines: Biological and Agricultural Sciences, Economic-Administrative Sciences, Exact Sciences, Education Sciences, Art, Architecture and Design, Social Sciences, Health Sciences and Engineering.

(www.elegircarrera.net)

3. Psychoactive. In this test, preferences are evaluated within 17 generic professional fields, where almost all the professions that currently exist are included, both those that require higher education and those of intermediate and basic levels.

(www.psicoactiva.com)

4. Vocational test. This test of 80 questions allows to detect the intellectual preferences, abilities, aptitudes, the vocational profile and the most suitable professional careers. They have a web version and an application for mobile devices.

(www.testvocacional.app)

5. What to study. Also available in a mobile application, but only for Android, this vocational guidance test with fun infographics selects a university degree according to the user’s skills.