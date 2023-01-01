The Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at the University of Sharjah launched a number of professional diplomas for gifted secondary school students with the aim of developing their skills and preparing a generation of scientists and researchers in a number of fields, namely: the Professional Diploma in Visual Astronomy Observation (Astronomical Observer), and the Professional Diploma in Professional Programming And artificial intelligence techniques (future programmer), and a professional diploma in scientific research methodology (scientific researcher).

The Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development, Dr. Radhi Al-Zubaidi, confirmed that the center operates in accordance with the strategic plan of the University of Sharjah, which focuses in large part on serving and developing the local community by offering professional programs that meet the needs of community members and develop their skills in various fields, as well as offering A number of vocational programs aimed at gifted secondary school students with the aim of developing their skills and preparing a generation of scientists and researchers in a number of fields that are in line with the state’s national agenda.

He added, during the inauguration of the programs, that the Professional Diploma Program in Visual Astronomy Observation (Astronomical Observatory) targets students in the ninth, tenth and 11th grades, and works to develop their skills in the field of space and astronomy, especially astronomical observation, as it acquaints participants with the types and distribution of astronomical observatories in the world, and the types of Terrestrial and space astronomical telescopes, tracking star movements, constellations, astrophotography, photometric and spectral observations, then attending an astronomical practical application camp, as well as a graduation research presented by each participant.

As for the Professional Diploma Program in Professional Programming and Artificial Intelligence Technologies (Future Programmer), it also targets students in the ninth, tenth and 11th grades. It develops their skills in the basics of modern programming, programming languages, programming smart devices and web applications, the UAE’s strategy in the field of artificial intelligence, and learning programming. Machine and neural networks.

Al-Zubaidi added that the scientific research methodology program (scientific researcher) targets 12th grade students, and works to develop the participants’ skills in scientific research methodology, the stages of writing scientific research, and the most important skills required in the field of scientific research, such as defining reliable sources and the information survey mechanism, and introducing the classification of universities and journals. Scientific, and how to create final research projects.