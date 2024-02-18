AAt the beginning there are four, five or six white boxes. What word do they stand for?

In our newest game “Vocabulary” you have to fill the empty boxes with letters that end up forming a German word. You only have a limited number of attempts. If you know the classic “Mastermind” and the English-language game “Wordle”, you will recognize the logic approach of these games in our German-language “Wordle”. But our “vocabulary” is trickier. A logic game for professionals!

You choose between the three difficulty levels and decide how complicated it should be. There is a new code word to crack every day in each of the three levels of difficulty.

“Wordle” and “Mastermind”: What connects “Wortschatz” with the classic games

Our word quiz is based on the cult game of the 80s, “Mastermind”. Both are logic puzzles where you have to figure out a certain combination. While in “Mastermind” the focus is on the colors, in “Vocabulary” the goal is to find out a solution word using letter combinations in a maximum of 15 steps. Unlike “Mastermind”, you don’t need any players for “Wortschatz”, you compete against yourself.

“Wortschatz” also has similarities with another game that has become cult: Wordle. The originally English language “Wordle”, like “vocabulary”, requires you to carefully examine words in order to find a target word. After there was a brief period of real hype about the game, the New York Times bought it from its inventor at the beginning of 2022. That means – the name of his game was obvious: Josh Wardle.

If “Mastermind” and “Wordle” are too easy for you and you are looking for a special challenge, you will like our “Vocabulary” quiz. It is suitable for anyone – regardless of age – who enjoys challenging word puzzles.

This is how “Vocabulary” works

Every day we look for a code word with four, five or six letters in our “vocabulary”. You have 15 attempts to guess the word. The first attempt is to enter a word on the keyboard and send it by clicking on the send button. Umlauts (ä, ö, ü) are entered as such, but ß becomes ss. When you submit, your first attempt has already been used up. An information field appears to the right of the boxes.







The dots next to the line have an important function: A green dot shows that a letter you entered appears in the solution word you are looking for and is in the correct position. You can't read which letter that is. A yellow dot shows that a letter is included in the solution word, but is not yet in the correct position. You also cannot tell from the position of the yellow dots in the clue field where the letter is in the solution word.

The most important tip in this thinking game: Use your attempts wisely and develop your own strategy to get a little closer to the solution with each attempt. The goal of our “vocabulary” is to figure out the code word in as few attempts as possible.

You can also find the instructions for our word quiz in the game itself. To access them, all you have to do is click on the question mark in the top left, next to which it says “Instructions” on the desktop.

Solution word: Can you get help?

Take your time to develop your personal strategy. As described in the game instructions, the green and yellow dots give you orientation and serve as clues to help you move forward in finding the solution word. A real professional doesn’t need more help, right?







But you can also give up heroically at any time.

After the word quiz of the day, solve more puzzles

Have you completed the word quiz of the day and want to play past word searches? To do this, you must log into your existing account at FAZ.NET or register again. This registration and the game are free of charge for you.

You can also save your statistics with a free account. Are you getting better and better and needing fewer and fewer attempts? Or are you still missing a good strategy? In the statistics you can track your own progress and also compare yourself with other players based on the average for the day.

Here you can find the FAZ’s free “Vocabulary” game

You can always find “Vocabulary” here faz.net/wortschatz. The link to the current online game “Wortschatz” will take you straight to the page – but you can also first navigate to the overview page of the FAZ games. In addition to “Vocabulary”, you will also find our daily news quiz during the week and the weekly crossword puzzle called “Kreuzwort”.

In order to play “Vocabulary” in the new difficulty levels with four and six letters, you must register for free. Our popular crossword puzzle is also available to our subscribers. If you are not yet a subscriber to our digital products, You can find out more about our offers here.

Play “Vocabulary” on your cell phone while on the go

You can solve the free FAZ puzzle on both your desktop PC and mobile devices such as a smartphone or tablet.

How do you play “Vocabulary”?

What is your secret tactic – and how much do you want to reveal about it? Do you always start with the same word? If you would like to exchange ideas with other players, please use the comment function of this article.