Government says that capitals in the Northeast attracted the greatest interest; volume sold is equivalent to 0.26% of the total available

THE Fly Brazil –federal government program to offer tickets flights up to R$200 – has sold 8,000 tickets since its launch on July 24. The program offers a total of 3 million tickets. The amount sold is equivalent to 0.26% of the tickets offered by the benefit.

According to the government, the most sought-after destinations were the capitals of the Northeast, with emphasis on Natal (RN), Recife (PE), Fortaleza (CE), Salvador (BA), João Pessoa (PB) and São Luís (MA). The assessment is that the performance of the 1st month was “positive”.

Most of the trips originate from the airports of Guarulhos (SP), Congonhas (SP) and Galeão (RJ). The government said that although the trips are concentrated in some of the main airports in the country, there was also significant movement in regional airports such as Petrolina (PE), Vitória da Conquista (BA) and Caxias do Sul (RS).

To the Poder360the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Tomé Barros, declared that the 8,000 people who purchased tickets were outside the civil aviation market and returned to travel thanks to the program. “Some, for the first time in their lives, had the experience of traveling by plane”said Thomas.

According to the secretary, the GOAL is the airline that sold the most tickets through Voa Brasil. Blue, Latam and Voepass also participate in the program.

Tomé also said that next week the government will take stock of sales, analyze complaints from beneficiaries and adjust the program.

Only retirees from INSS (National Institute of Social Security) who have not traveled in the last 12 months can access the benefit.