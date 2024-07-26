From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/26/2024 – 7:00

More than 23.3 million retirees can now purchase airline tickets through the Voa Brasil program, officially launched by the Ministry of Ports and Airports.

The program’s proposal is to offer airfares for up to R$200 each way. There are 3 million tickets available in this initial phase for the program, which prioritizes retirees of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), regardless of income bracket. According to the government, approximately 95% of social security retirees receive up to two minimum wages.

+ See questions and answers about the program for tickets up to R$200

According to the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Tomé Franca, only 2% of the occupancy on Brazilian aircraft is made up of people over 65 years old, while the Brazilian population in this age group is 10% of the total.

To be eligible for tickets, you must meet certain criteria:

Being retired by the INSS

Not having traveled by plane in the last 12 months

Have a Gov.br account in the silver or gold category.

The purchase is made directly through the website gov.br/voabrasil with the Gov.br account. The account must be silver or gold level. For those who only have a bronze level account, it will be necessary to upgrade to include personal data and facial recognition. Those who do not meet the criteria will not be able to log in to Voa Brasil.

Step by step

When accessing the Voa Brasil website, using the Gov.br account, a platform opens in the same style as an airline flight booking page;

There is no need to provide any other data. The gov.br system itself recognizes the logged-in user as an INSS beneficiary;

Choose the origin and destination and the departure and return dates. The user is then directed to the airline’s website to make the purchase. Azul, Gol, Latam and VoePass participate in the program;

If there is no ticket available for the chosen destination or date, a message appears asking you to select a new date using the “Show flights with nearby dates” button.

When selecting tickets, the system includes, in addition to the ticket price, the boarding fee.

Then, carefully review the flight details and, if everything is ok, click “Next”

Then, fill in and confirm your personal details, check all the flight information again, and click “Book”

After making the reservation by clicking on “Book”, the user is redirected to the airline’s website, where they must complete the purchase by making the payment.

The user has 1 hour to complete the ticket purchase on the selected airline’s website.

After payment, you can track information about your ticket and flight directly on the airline’s website using your tracking code.

Available tickets

The idea behind the program is to use idle airline tickets, especially outside the peak season. According to the Ministry, the average idle rate for aircraft from January to June is 20%.

Airlines’ participation will be voluntary and there are no public resources involved in the program. The federal government emphasizes that it will not manage the routes, dates, times and seats to be offered by airlines in the program and that companies have autonomy to set tariffs.

In the simulation made by the website This is Money On the afternoon of this Thursday, the 25th, options were found for round-trip flights to different capitals for the coming months.

Next phase

According to the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, the government’s idea is to expand the program to students enrolled in the University for All Program (ProUni) and the National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment (Pronatec) in a next phase, scheduled for the first half of 2025.