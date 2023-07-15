Estadão Contenti

07/14/2023

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, confirmed to Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, that Voa Brasil, a R$200 airline ticket program, will be launched at the end of August.

According to him, the initiative will offer 1.5 million tickets per month. At first, the program will benefit retirees and pensioners who have not flown in the last 12 months. Each person can buy four tickets at a time.

The program must offer tickets in “idle periods”, such as the months of March, April, May, August, September, October and November. According to the minister, the idea is to make a quarter of unused seats on aircraft available to the program.

“Planes have 21% idle capacity at this time. We are asking them to give us 5% of this idleness, because we cannot allocate everything at the same time, we are afraid of overbooking everything”, explained França.

The buyer will not be able to choose any segment for travel. The government will launch a Voa Brasil website and application through which it will be possible to check available locations.

In an event on Thursday, the 13th, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, France, he gave more details about the initiative. According to the minister, the airlines Latam, Gol and Azul will participate in Voa Brasil.

The government also wants to offer cashback for those who buy tickets through the program. “We are convincing concessionaires to refund part of the boarding fee so that the person can consume half of the fee at the airport or in transportation to the airport.”























