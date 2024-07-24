From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/24/2024 – 8:24

The Lula government is launching the first phase of Voa Brasil this Wednesday, the 24th, a program that provides airfares for up to R$200 each way. After successive postponements, the government has decided to start the program with a dehydrated version, initially only covering retirees.

“The initial phase of Voa Brasil is aimed at all INSS retirees who have not traveled by plane in the last 12 months, regardless of their income bracket. Each beneficiary will be entitled to two airline tickets per year,” announced the Ministry of Ports and Airports (MPor).

It is estimated that around 23 million people will be entitled to use the program.

According to the ministry, the objective is to allow more Brazilians, especially new users, to have access to the Brazilian air market.

The launch ceremony is scheduled for 3 pm.

The inclusion of students from the University for All Program (Prouni), which was the target since the program’s idea was announced in March 2023, will be postponed until a second phase, which has no launch date.

The tickets to be offered by the airlines are those classified as idle – seats not sold due to lack of demand. There are still no details on issues such as how far in advance beneficiaries will be able to request the ticket, nor whether there will be a guarantee of a return ticket, since availability, in theory, depends on the dynamics of ticket sales, which are offered to the general public up until a few hours before takeoff.