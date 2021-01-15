Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, where Alexei Navalny is due to fly from Berlin on January 17, warned of the ban on mass events amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is stated in a letter from the representatives of the airport, sent to reporters SOTA. It is published in Telegram-channel publication.

The letter says that Vnukovo is taking all the measures prescribed by Rospotrebnadzor. “In particular, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, <...> the organization of mass media activities on the territory of the airport complex is temporarily not carried out, ”the press service of the airport said.

They added that the video of the passengers on the flight arriving from Berlin “will be provided.”

Earlier, Navalny announced his return to Russia on January 17. He specified that he would fly to Vnukovo on a Victory flight.

Later, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) promised to take all actions to detain the oppositionist. It was indicated that Navalny was put on the wanted list due to violations of the terms of punishment – he several times did not appear at the criminal correctional inspectorate for registration as a convict in the Yves Rocher case.

Alexey Navalny arrived in Berlin on August 22. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.