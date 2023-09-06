Mayor Sergei Sobyanin opened Vnukovo Airport metro station in Moscow

The last stations of the Solntsevskaya metro line, Vnukovo Airport and Pykhtino, have been opened in Moscow. The ceremony was attended by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, reports RIA News.

The head of the city called this metro line unique – now it will be possible to get from the Business Center to one of the largest airports in the country in 40 minutes. To complete the construction of the Solntsevskaya Line, 70 kilometers of tunnels had to be covered, including some of the deepest stations in the area of ​​Park Pobedy.

Sobyanin noted that about 1.5 million people live within walking distance from the Solntsevskaya line, it is considered very popular among residents of the capital. “There is only one line, it is straight to the Delovoy Tsentr, but it intersects with many other lines – the Big Circle Metro Line, the Moscow Central Circle,” the mayor said. The head of the capital added that this week Moscow will also launch the MCD-4, which will also pass through the Vnukovo station.

Earlier it was reported about plans to increase the time of transfer to the metro and MCC in Moscow on some routes MCD-3 and MCD-4. The free transfer period will be extended from 90 to 120 minutes. So, passengers traveling from the Hippodrome and Ramenskoye stations (MTsD-3) to Khovrino, Likhoborov and Petrovsko-Razumovskaya will be able to transfer from the MCD to the metro and the MCC for free.