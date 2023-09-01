InterviewVNO-NCW chairman Ingrid Thijssen believes that we should guard against a too dark picture of the future when it comes to the climate. She prefers to look at solutions, she says in this interview. “Now immediately abolishing all those tax discounts makes production in the Netherlands too expensive. Businesses close, people take to the streets. And elsewhere in the world production is simply taken over.”
Edwin Timber
Latest update:
19:03
