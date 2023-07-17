In recent years, municipalities have submitted their long-term budgets using art and flying techniques. Conclusive, because that is required by the Municipal Act. But now the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) advises not to do that. To make it clear to the outgoing cabinet and the House of Representatives that there is a structural shortage of money at local level.

In a letter to all 342 municipal councils, the VNG calls it “exceptional advice”. But, says the organization: “It is an exceptional situation in which municipalities find themselves.”

It is a new step by municipalities to make it clear to national politicians what is going wrong financially. Since 2015, countless tasks, including youth care, have been transferred from national to municipal level. At the same time, cutbacks were made, and some municipal implementation tasks were bound by rules, which means that little flexibility is possible.

Housing and asylum reception

The outgoing cabinet has filled the Municipal Fund, from which municipalities receive about 70 percent of their income, for this year and the next two years. But according to the VNG, the government then determined the size of the fund “unilaterally”, as a result of which municipalities will receive 3 billion euros less in 2026, 8 percent of the total. Outgoing minister Hanke Bruins Slot (Interior Affairs, CDA) called this “a difference of opinion” at the VNG congress last month. According to her, there is an extra 1 billion euros.

The VNG now advises: “Make the shortages transparent.” Because if the long-term budget is balanced, it seems as if there is no problem. Only municipalities that fail to complete any of the four years in a balanced way will come under financial supervision, the so-called Article 12 municipalities. That is only Flushing.

However, the letters from the supervisors (the provinces) show that many more municipalities are having a hard time. Earlier this year, research by accountancy firm BDO showed that six out of ten municipalities will run into financial problems from 2026 because they are jointly responsible for the implementation of housing, the energy transition, and the reception of asylum seekers, among other things.

Highest calling

Municipalities can make cuts. Philip van Veller (VVD) says: “Then there is never a picture of the shortages.” He talks about “high game” and an “exciting move”: “Municipal councils will be nervous, they have to approve a budget that is not conclusive.”

In the Groningen municipality of Westerkwartier, alderman Finance Bert Nederveer (ChristenUnie) also calls for it to be necessary to follow the advice of the VNG. He says: “The highest calling of an alderman for Finance is to present a balanced budget. But for us, the government’s cutbacks mean a deficit of 9 million on a budget of 210 million euros. That covers the entire budget. That will affect everything.”

