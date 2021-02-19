Frankfurt. What many Eintracht Frankfurt fans can only dream of has now been achieved by vloggers Leonie and Annabelle: an interview with professional kicker Timothy Chandler. After more than 110 professional appearances, the midfielder is one of the Adler’s favorites.

“Interviewing him and asking about his professional challenges was a real highlight for us,” explains Leonie. The two are budding industrial clerks at the vehicle door specialist Gebrüder Bode in Kassel and belong to the Hessenmetall vlogger task force.

Your insight from the interview: Sports spirit, team spirit and willingness to perform are the driving forces in football as well as in the heart of the economy, the M + E industry.

Video clips give an insight into the professional world

The employers’ association for the Hessian metal and electrical industry launched this group as a new module in recruiting last year. Vlogger is short for video bloggers who use films on social media such as YouTube or Instagram to provide information on a wide variety of topics.

With video clips, the trainees and dual students of the vlogger task force also provide exclusive and authentic insights into their everyday training and professional life. They explain what is important when choosing a career and applying, and show what the M + E industry has to offer.

Vlogger Daniel is learning to be a cutting machine operator at Kamax in Homberg (Ohm) and will soon be introducing this profession online. “A lot of people don’t even know my job, so in the film I show how we work out extremely precise parts from solid metal,” says Daniel. His hoped-for reward: lots of likes and more interest from others in this training. The task force is looking for more members Fabian, a mechatronics trainee at Leica Microsystems in Wetzlar, is also enthusiastic about the work in the task force: “It is simply tempting to show others in the film who we are and what we do, and the films give you a really good one Picture of the M + E professions and the companies. “