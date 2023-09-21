The Public Prosecution Service will examine the YouTube videos of online celebrity Gio Latooy. The reason is a video in which the 24-year-old vlogger gets behind the wheel while crying and films it with a camera in his hand. He does this more often, as can be seen from various videos on his YouTube page.

Gio apologizes through a spokesperson and promises not to do it again. “He is aware that this is dangerous and he should not do this anymore.”

Latooy, one of the biggest celebrities for Dutch children with almost 1.4 million followers on YouTube, already incurred the wrath of traffic engineers earlier this week, who shamed him for his ‘antisocial driving behaviour’. The reason is a video in which he films himself while driving down the highway while crying. Extremely dangerous, according to Veilig Verkeer Nederland. “You don’t do this, especially not in such an emotional state. This goes beyond all limits.”

Copiers

Influencers, as the name partly implies, serve as an example to many people. In this case even children, says traffic psychologist Gerard Tertoolen. “We are copy machines as humans, and we mainly imitate the behavior of ‘important others’. If criminal offenses have been committed by an important role model, it is important to point this out to the person in question so that he does not do it again. It is also important that he makes it clear to his followers that this was wrong and should therefore not be followed. The influencer must openly express regret and indicate that this was wrong and dangerous, and then not make fun of it.” Gio said through a spokesperson that he will also do this soon in a new video.

Anyone who gets behind the wheel angry or sad has a ten times greater chance of being involved in an accident, a study by an American traffic institute previously showed. Researchers analyzed thousands of traffic accidents and came to the conclusion that intense emotions can significantly affect the driver’s performance. “While some might expect that emotions such as anger or sadness could influence driving behavior, researchers found that strong positive emotions such as happiness and excitement can also potentially be just as dangerous,” it said. See also Formula 1 gets harder rubber from Silverstone

‘Incredibly bad example’

D66 faction leader Jan Paternotte would prefer to see strict enforcement of such antisocial behavior on the road from now on. He says at good morning Netherlands that it is forbidden to sit behind the wheel with your phone in your hand. Yet enforcement of these types of factual events is not easy. The law would therefore have to be amended for this. “Then you have to see if you can make that possible. It is extremely dangerous and indeed an incredibly bad example,” he says about the vlogger.

The Public Prosecution Service responded angrily to one of the videos on Wednesday evening. “He is distracted by emotions, he is distracted by his phone and he also has an exemplary role for the youth,” says deputy public prosecutor Frédérique Malefason. Heart of the Netherlands. “It is very difficult to convict someone based on the images we have now seen, because it must also be determined whether those images are authentic.” The Public Prosecution Service announced on Thursday that it will look into this further. “The Public Prosecutor will look into the videos,” says the spokesperson. It is not clear whether anything will be done with them. See also Website “Bolsonaro.com.br” displays criticism of the president

Anyone who uses a mobile phone behind the wheel of a car risks a fine of 380 euros. Last year, a total of 179,295 road users received a fine for holding a mobile phone.