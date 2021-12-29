Third seasonal center of the Slovakian who stretches in the specialty ranking. On the podium Liensberger and Gisin

Petra Vlhova’s last race of the year in the Women’s Cup. In the Lienz slalom the Slovak confirmed her first place in the first heat and hit the 15th success of the specialty and the third of the season after Levi’s double to reach the top of the specialty ranking and approach Shiffrin (absent here due to the positivity at Covid) and Goggia in the general one.

On the podium – On the podium are Katharina Liensberger (second at 51/100) and Michelle Gisin (third at 68/100) in front of Katherina Truppe, protagonist of a comeback of 9 positions with the best time in the heats. Fifth was the Holdener, who also went up 4 positions.

Federica Brignone failed to confirm herself, the only blue qualified for the second heat slipped to 16th place (she was 12th). “Too bad for the central part – commented Fede -, we needed more aptitude for slalom and I only trained three times after Killington. But I made some nice curves, I am satisfied and I enjoyed it. Now I will leave Maribor again ”.

