The Slovak Petra Vlhova strengthened her leadership in the World Cup alpine skiing by winning the Zagreb slalom, scoring for that competition and which was played this Sunday outside the capital of Croatia.

Vlhova repeated last year’s triumph in Zagreb by covering the two routes in the Sljeme in one minute, 59 seconds and eight hundredths, only five less than the Austrian Katharina Liensberger and 22 ahead of the Swiss Michelle Gisin, winner last Tuesday of the Semmering Slalom (Austria) and who finished third this Sunday.

The american Mikaela Shiffrin, the great dominator of the winter sports in recent years and a four-time winner in the Croatian capital, finished fourth, 27 hundredths behind Vlhova.