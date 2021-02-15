It’s been more than two years since VLC 4.0 was announced at FOSDEM. It is the new major version of the multimedia player developed by the non-profit project VideoLAN for which, among other novelties, a revamped user interface.

VLC media player It is one of the great world references as a multimedia player and framework. Free and open source software, is distributed under the GPLv2.1 + license and supports multiple desktop and mobile operating systems. Simply, if it did not exist, it would have to be invented because there are many tens of millions of users who enjoy it and the software has 3,500 million downloads.

If the usability, accessibility and versatility due to its ability to play almost any video format without the need to install external codecs is outstanding, the player does not stand out for its user interface and – keeping the above – it is clear that it needs a good hand of ‘ sheet metal and paint ‘.

The interface will be the protagonist in VLC 4.0

When the development of the version was announced, it was already anticipated that there would be changes in this area. An extensive article by protocol where he talks about 20 years of orange cones (how a student project became one of the world’s most popular open source applications) and development status, confirming a complete overhaul of the user interface in the new version.

There are not too many details of the final version of VLC 4.0 that is expected for this year. We can expect transparencies, improved controls, and components that will generally offer a more modern finish to meet current standards, although apparently so far The core UX (item locations) will remain unchanged.

The media library that is available on Android is also expected to move to the desktop version. The library will search all the media content on your PC and display the video files found in a grid based dashboard. The feature will also group content according to certain orders. It will be an optional feature and users will be able to disable it.

If the announcement is confirmed, VLC 4.0 support for 3D and VR will also increase, 360-degree video and Windows Media Reality, Vive, Oculus and PSVR devices through OpenHMD. Support for high dynamic range (HDR) content will also be improved; for the graphical Linux server, Wayland; UPnP rendering; it will offer AirPlay output as ChromeCast or SMB v2 / 3 network protocol.

VLC 4.0 will be compatible with AV1 and AV2 codecs. AV1 is gaining momentum for streaming services and other video products. Another expected novelty is the development of a new way to run VLC on the web, using Webassembly and JavaScript.

In another vein and although the VideoLAN foundation (non-profit) has not looked for ways to monetize VLC until now, the article by protocol talk about the search for some source of financing or income to ensure the project in the long term. The president of the foundation has already put Plex and free broadcasts with advertising as an example. We will see.

We are looking forward to this VLC 4.0 that we are looking forward to this year. We leave you the presentation at FOSDEM that in the absence of new information gives an idea of ​​what we can expect.