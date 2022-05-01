Ranking rewritten on the last day in the Tour of Romandie. The final triumph goes to the Russian Aleksandr Vlasov, who started from third place in the standings and dominated the final time trial, also taking the green jersey with the stage on the last day. The 15.8km individual time trial (from Aigle to Villars) was won over the German Simon Geschke and the Swiss Gino Mäder, who in the end respectively finished third and second in the general classification, from which the leader of the day has sensationally disappeared from the top 10 first, Rohan Dennis. The two-time world champion of the time trial finished 22nd and collapsed in the ranking, where instead Damiano Caruso, who finished sixth, recovered. Vlasov, 26, had already been the protagonist on Saturday, when he finished second behind team mate Sergio Higuita.