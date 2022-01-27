After the Covid that had stopped him in Cagliari, tomorrow the check that should give the green light to the center forward: the probable dates for the visits, up to the debut in Juventus

Three images that will remain impressed by the last Vlahovic on the pitch with the Fiorentina shirt: a goal, an assist and a penalty kick… saved by Sirigu. That match at Franchi against Genoa on 17 January (which ended 6-0) was also that of his farewell, but no one had really materialized the idea yet. Perhaps not even the person concerned, then blocked by Covid and therefore absent in the subsequent trip to Cagliari.

The last distant expedition of Dusan with the Viola in Turin, on the grenade side: a race to forget, the worst of his so far exciting season. Under the Mole – but on the Juventus side – he is now the most awaited man, after having awakened the enthusiasm of an entire supporters. But the attacker's early days as a Juventus player are still in progress.

medical examinations and signature – On Friday the first swab test which – in the event of a negative result – could officially release it. If this were the case, with the definition of the details for his transfer which are now in the final phase, he could immediately leave Florence and present himself in the Piedmontese capital to spend the first night there in black and white colors. The first day for medical examinations would therefore be Saturday, Monday at the latest.

day from deb – On the key day, the usual visit to the Continassa sports center and the first contacts with the structure are also scheduled, up to the signing of the contract and the usual photos with the new jersey. The first training session with his new teammates, on the other hand, would support him on Tuesday, when he will start the work week in view of the match on Sunday 6 February with Hellas Verona. Which will be played at the Allianz Stadium, at 8.45 pm: the date of his official debut is already engraved, Covid permitting.

Plan B – What if it does not become negative by the close of the market? Juve would take him anyway, postponing medical examinations later.

