Vlahovic and racist chants in Atalanta-Juventus: “There is no place for racism in football”

“In football there is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination. The racist insult directed yesterday by the fans towards Dusan Vlahovic is absolutely unacceptableJuventus striker, during the Serie A match against Atalanta”, writes the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino on his social page about the chants intoned by some fans of the Goddess in Sunday’s match against Juventus (later won 2-0 by the black and whites with goals from Iling and Vlahovic himself).

Vlahovic, Infantino: “Fifa alongside Dusan. Severe sanctions against racism”

“This is not an isolated incident and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that tough penalties are in place to address such incidents and act as a deterrent – explains Gianni Infantino – FIFA and I stand by Dusan Vlahovic, as well as any other player, coach, match official, supporter or participant in a football match who has experienced racism or any other form of discrimination. The victims of these abuses must be supported and the perpetrators duly punished by the authorities at all levels. I also reiterate the appeal that I have already launched several times in the past, for fans to take a stand and silence racists once and for all: No to racism. No to any form of discrimination“.

Vlahovic and the Atalanta-Juventus choirs, Abodi: no to racism, those who make mistakes must answer for it

“My no, our No to racism cannot, must not, does not want to have the color of a shirt or skin, it does not concern a religion or a people: it is always valid! Like Respect: it is always valid! And who is wrong must answer, anytime, anywhere. Our apologies to Dusan Vlahovic!“. So on twitter the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodiabout racial slurs (“you are a gypsy“) received by the Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovis during the match at the Gewiss Stadium against Atalanta.

Gasperini, ‘chorus against Vlahovic? More rudeness than racism’

“Racism is very serious and must be fought but, in my opinion, in this case it is rather about rudeness. It is aimed at an individual. Racism is more serious.” Thus the Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, regarding the “you are a gypsy” chant addressed from the orobic curve to the Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. “If you talk about racism, you are completely off track – adds Gasperini to Dazn -. We have Pasalic, Djmsiti, in the past Ilicic: they should have chanted to them too … I condemn any gesture of rudeness, but it is like the chorus “son of p..” or “buu” even if you have black players in your team”.

Vlahovic and the racist chants of Atalanta-Juventus, Allegri, ‘players ignore racist chants on the pitch but those responsible must punish them’

“Black, white or yellow, unfortunately such choirs repeat themselves…”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says so about the racist chants directed by the Atalanta curve (“you’re a gypsy”) to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. “On the pitch we have to ignore them: I told the boys to keep calm in situations like this – Allegri adds to Dazn’s microphone – so as not to lose men unnecessarily. But then, after the match, those responsible must intervene and sanction”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

