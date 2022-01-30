Having lost the Super Cup, which confirmed the start of an Inter cycle, Juventus could no longer lose even a minute
The photo of Dusan Vlahovic at Continassa, next to Maurizio Arrivabene, closed the week of Juventus pride. This is the time that has elapsed since Friday 21 January, when in the Gazzetta we announced that Juve wanted the Serbian immediately, to the signing of Turin which commits the Agnelli club for over 150 million euros in 5 years.
