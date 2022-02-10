SummaryJuventus is the fourth club to qualify for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. Dusan Vlahovic, the 82 million euro Serbian striker, scored the winning goal in the 88th minute for a hard-fought victory over Sassuolo: 2-1. He can now compete against his old club Fiorentina.



Minne Groenstege



10 Feb. 2022











After Paulo Dybala had already made the 1-0 in the third minute, Juventus seemed to have an easy evening in front of their own audience, but nothing could be further from the truth. Sassuolo made it a difficult game for Juventus and equalized in the 24th minute via Hamed Traorè. During the second half, an extension seemed increasingly likely. The forward Matthijs de Ligt already had a good chance to make it 2-1 in the 86th minute, but his shot was stopped by the excellent goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo. Sassuolo's 40-year-old goalkeeper was beaten two minutes later, although he could do little about it. Vlahovic dribbled into the penalty area from the corner and took a strike with his lesser right leg, after which his attempt flew through the leg of Sassuolo defender Mert Müldür into the short corner.

Juventus therefore qualified for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, in which Dusan Vlahovic can compete against his old club Fiorentina. Vlahovic already scored in his debut for Juventus against Hellas Verona (2-0) on Sunday evening, as did Deadline Day acquisition Denis Zakaria.

The other semi-final in the Italian Cup will be between Internazionale and AC Milan, currently also rivals for the league title in the Serie A. The semi-finals will be played on March 2/3 and April 20/21. The final is on Wednesday 11 May at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

De Roon and Koopmeiners give away penalty

Fiorentina won 2-3 at Atalanta earlier in the evening. Orange internationals Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners both unfortunately gave away a penalty, after which Nikola Milenković scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute for Fiorentina’s ten men.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek scored from a penalty in the ninth minute after an unfortunate foul by Marten de Roon. Davide Zappacosta equalized after half an hour on behalf of Atalanta, who even took the lead in Bergamo in the 56th minute via the Ivorian newcomer Jeremie Boga. In the 71st minute, Piatek scored again from a penalty kick, this time after Teun Koopmeiners made an unfortunate mistake on the edge of the penalty area.

Fiorentina ended up with ten men in the 79th minute after a red card for Argentine international Lucas Martínez Quarta. It then seemed to go into extra time, but in the last minute of extra time Nikola Milenković scored the winning 2-3 for Fiorentina. Koopmeiners came on after 37 minutes for defender Jose Luis Palomino, De Roon and Hans Hateboer played the entire game.

On Tuesday evening, Internazionale was the first club to qualify for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, by beating AS Roma 2-0 in San Siro. AC Milan beat Lazio 4-0 on Wednesday evening.

Atalanta has finished third in Serie A in the past three seasons, but the club from Lombardy has only won one prize in club history. That was the 1963 Coppa Italia against Torino. In 1987 (against Napoli), 1996 (against Fiorentina), 2019 (against Lazio) and 2021 (against Juventus), Atalanta lost in the Italian Cup final. Fiorentina won the Coppa Italia in 2001 for the sixth and last time.

