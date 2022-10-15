





(Reuters) – Dusan Vlahovic secured Juventus a 1-0 Serie A win over Torino on Saturday in a game in which little happened and both teams struggled to create clear chances.

Juventus and manager Massimiliano Allegri were under pressure after they lost 2-0 in the Champions League to Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday. The performance in a goalless first half did not generate much optimism for a team full of absences due to injury.

The first 45 minutes of the derby were lukewarm, with little for either side to celebrate, lacking passion and energy. Torino had half chances near the area that were stopped by the Juventus defense before they became dangerous.

Vlahovic had the first opportunity of the game, in the 34th minute, when he was alone with Torino’s goalkeeper, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbia goalkeeper made an impressive triple save to deny Juventus a goal.

Vlahovic then left his marker behind in the 34th minute and completed at close range, following an assist from Danilo, to secure an important victory for Allegri’s team.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)







