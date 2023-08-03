Vlahovic-Lukaku? Dusan sends signals to Juventus: goal against Real Madrid. And the jubilation…

The Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange between Juventus and Chelsea? Despite an (important) valuation distance (at least 15 million) on the adjustment that the English should pay to the black and white cub (almost) everyone is convinced that it will be done. Not all the Old Lady fans are enthusiastic: on social media, the Juventus people are divided on the opportunity to sell the former viola striker and even more on the arrival of Big Rom. “We Lukaku don’t want it” was the chorus of some supporters in front of J Medicals on medical visit days for the rally.

And Vlahovic himself is doing his best to raise doubts about the goodness of the deal. He came on in the 77th minute of the friendly match between Juventus and Real Madrid and it took him 18 minutes to score following an assist from Soulé, making the score 3-1 for Max Allegri’s team (Moise Kean scored after a minute and 2 -0 by Timothy Weah in the twentieth minute, then Vinicius’ goal in the 38th minute).

Not only. DV9’s last goal in the black and white shirt? Maybe. Meanwhile he celebrated with a particular exultation, showing his name and the number 9, as if to say ‘I’m still here’. And on social media he scored twice by posting a photo and adding two black and white hearts.

Vlahovic, distant Paris: Psg on Gonzalo Ramos

In the meantime, outside Chelsea, the exit roads for Vlahovic seem to be closing. PSG is courting striker Gonzalo Ramos, a player Luis Enrique likes: Benfica are asking for a fixed 70 million euros plus 10 million bonuses. If the deal were to go through, the Parisian track would no longer be viable by Dusan.

READ ALSO Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange Juventus-Chelsea? Big Rom “will go to Saudi Arabia”.

Transfer market, the latest negotiations of the bianconeri

Donnarumma and Kessie for Juventus, the market situation

Meanwhile, rumors remain about the possible arrival of Gigio Donnarumma at Juventus (loan with the right to buy)., with Szczesny being courted by Bayern Munich for the after Sommer (direction Inter). The QS relaunches today: “The Lady thinks of Gigio at the door”.

“Kessie, downloaded from Barça, an assist for Juve”, instead headlines La Stampa, about the courtship of the black and whites towards the former Milan midfielder on the edge of Xavi’s group (and spectator in the friendly against the red and blacks won 1-0 by the blaugrana with goals from Ansu Fati). Allegri dreams of having him in the Juventus midfield, but it remains to convince the player to return to Italy instead of going to the Premier League where the Tottenham sirens are sounding.

Juventus transfer market, Todibo idea

Among the redundancies, Monaco approaches Zakaria (price asked by Juventus 20 million). Talks with Nice for Luca Pellegrini (on which, however, Lazio also remains) and in the conversations with the French club, a new idea for the black and white defense emerges: 23-year-old Jain Claire Todibo. The player would like Juventuswhich could also be his springboard from a Euro 2024 perspective with the France shirt, but his valuation is high (30 million).

Subscribe to the newsletter

