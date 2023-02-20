Vlahovic-Juventus, Real Madrid on Dusan as Benzema’s heir

Benzema’s heir to Real Madrid could be Dusan Vlahovic (assuming Karim gives up the baton at the end of the season…). Rumors have been circulating for a few weeks about the interest of the blancos in the Juventus striker. And now the Madrid diary As is also going too far: Florentino Perez he is seriously thinking about the Old Lady’s Serbian centre-forward in view of next season.

Vlahovic-Manchester United, the stop and Real Madrid back in the game. Transfer market rumors

Indeed, according to the rumors of the Spanish sports newspaper there would be one more detail: in January it seems that Vlahovic was one step away from moving to a top Premier League club (the indications lead to Manchester United, but the former viola has many admirers in England) for a figure between 100 and 120 million, but Dusan’s agent, according to As, would have stopped everything by postponing the discussion on his possible farewell to Juventus. A move that has put Real Madrid back into the game, now ready to strike for the summer given the problems in reaching the two top players that the blancos have always dreamed of (Haaland armored by Manchester City and Mbappè linked by a contract with PSG): that’s why the summer gift for Carlo Ancelotti could be Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic-Real Madrid? Waiting for Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa

It is true that the real Madrid has already bought Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa from Palmeiras (for 72 million), but the young phenomenon of Brazilian football is born in 2006, he will arrive in Spain only in a year and a half (at his 18th birthday) and in any case he is a shorter and more technical striker (immeasurable talent ). Dusan Vlahovic, on the other hand, at 23, is deemed ready for the big leap: Florentino Perez thinks about it and Juventus could soon be attacked by Real.

Subscribe to the newsletter

