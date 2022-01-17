Serbian Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as he defined himself, thrashes Calcio and the rumor mill. If in England they pointed out that Arsenal’s 70 million euros brought him closer to the Emirates, after the succession of nonsense by Aubameyang and the next departure of Lacazette, the Serie A capocannoniere (17 goals) seems to have made a decision: to wait to summer to choose the next destination. According to Sky Sports, the Fiorentina striker does not close any door, but that this leads to the Champions League. It is the only condition that he imposes on his suitors. And, in addition, incidentally, reciprocate the trust of his team by helping him seal a ticket for European competitions next season.

AS already announced that the player did not look favorably on leaving in this winter market. At 21, he is aware that he has found his place. The sudden jump to a continental great also dragged unpredictable consequences for a still inexperienced footballer. Arsenal is the one that has sounded the loudest. Imagine the situation: in the Emirates there is a rush and pressure to reach the Champions. Goals will be asked of him from the first day and, for the price, he will arrive as a galactic. He will not have a preseason and the obvious mess of forwards that Arteta has would place him in eleven in a matter of seconds.

He is also aware of what Fiorentina has given him. He arrived from Partizan in 2018. In the first instance, he played with the subsidiary and a few minutes with the seniors. In 2019/20, he already settled with the first team, but only scored six goals. Only Vlahovic himself, with full confidence in his possibilities, knew that he had no ceiling. Last season he finished exploding with 21 goals and aroused the interest of the continental giants. It was not flower of a year. In the first part of the current season, he has scored 19 goals in 23 games. A new crack who was born in Florence and who knows how to return all that respect by staying six more months and taking his team to the top.

However, before arriving in Italy, Vlahovic was already clear that his destiny was promising. Rocco Commisso offered him the highest salary in club history for a reason. Bojinov, once a footballer for Manchester City and Juventus, saw ways when he stood out with Partizan. The former player has recognized that the forward proclaimed himself the Serbian Zlatan, something that pleased him: “I liked his arrogance.” It is still early to know if he will reach the level of the Swedish legend. In the meantime, he enjoys Fiorentina for at least six more months.