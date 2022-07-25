The Serbian is ready for his debut: after the post groin forced labor now he wants to win with Max who is superstitious: “In the last 12 years the A bomber has never won the championship. I make him play “

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

He likes the Juventus shirt so much that he decided to buy one to wear off the pitch as well. A few hours after landing in Los Angeles, Dusan Vlahovic made a leap into the trendy area of ​​the boundless Californian metropolis and, in addition to several pairs of sunglasses – which are evidently his passion – bought the shirt with which he posed at Dover Street Market, a unique piece from the collection created by Liberal Youth Ministry for the black and white club: a very fashionable reinterpretation of the 2022-23 away shirt with rips, hood and pink borders. One hour in a model version, then off to Loyola Marymount University, in Marina del Rey, where the training takes place until the departure for Dallas. In the near future for DV9 there is the seasonal debut in the friendly against Barcelona (scheduled for tomorrow, in Italy it will already be on the 27th), in the slightly more remote one instead to live up to the expectations of Massimiliano Allegri, who year he wants at least 30 goals from him. See also Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: why doesn't he play for Juventus against Sassuolo?

DV30 – “How much will Dusan score? Let’s hope he makes at least thirty – said the coach in an interview with Dazn -. But he must not become top scorer, because the top scorer has never won the championship in the last 12 years for as long as I remember. numbers. If he gets there with two days to go, I won’t let him play. ” Thirty goals are not such an ambitious goal for a striker who in 2021-22, between Fiorentina and Juve, closed the season at 29 (of which 21 in the league), but in addition to the number of goals scored, the weight they will have will count. Vlahovic arrived in January from Florence, his 7 goals for Juventus in Serie A were precious to qualify for the Champions League, but having finished with zero titles remains a big disappointment. His perfectionist nature leads him to never be satisfied and not to give himself excuses, so the groin pain that conditioned him in the final phase of the championship is not considered a mitigating factor. See also Acquitted Sweepers, the nutritionist who collaborated with Jacobs

Pubalgia and holidays – He would have liked to score more and be more decisive, which is why he practically imposed a summer of sweat and sacrifices rather than leisure. His holidays began on 9 June, two weeks later than the others, because the first days he used them to solve his groin pain. The Serbian first underwent specific treatments and then began an individual work with a personal trainer, Andreja Milutinovic, in order to be ready at the start of the retreat. At Continassa he immediately began to train with the others, but continued to follow targeted exercises. The problem that he has had requires utmost caution, which is why he was kept at rest against Chivas, as well as Bonucci and McKennie.

Effect Of Mary – Seeing him in training, you understand how focused and determined he is: few smiles, a lot of commitment, because this is the only way he knows to reach the goals. Dusan chose Juventus to win and he is not the type to be satisfied with a place in the Champions League. Scoring is a mission, the goal is a fuel he cannot do without and when he fails to cheer he always feels as if he has not fully done his duty. At Juve he is also learning to manage emotions better, because getting too depressed for a dry match can only become a waste of energy. Having more experienced companions, like Pogba and Di Maria, will surely help him find a balance. “Vlahovic is very strong,” said Pogba, who has already found a nickname for the Serbian, Dudù. See also When Ferrari put the turbo: the fast 40 years of the supercharged 208

Debut with 9 – Vlahovic scored a goal every 154 minutes in the league last season. With Di Maria, the assist specialist, he aims to increase his prolificacy. 2021-22 has already been a record year, because he has surpassed his record of seasonal scoring (21 in 2020-21), but for someone like him it can’t be enough. Now that he has 9 on his back, a number he feels much more than him than 7, he is aiming for the maximum. He wants to please Allegri by reaching 30, but above all he wants to win with the new jersey. Meanwhile, Barcelona awaits him in Dallas, to start the season well.

July 25, 2022 (change July 25, 2022 | 12:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Vlahovic #mission #goals #Juve #Merry #dont #top #scorer