Juventus accelerates for Vlahovic from Fiorentina

There Juventus wants to give Dusan Vlahovic to Max Allegri. The Fiorentina forward is a very hot name in these last hours of the winter transfer market. The bianconeri try to catch him immediately without waiting for the summer session. According to the Gazzetta there could be an opening of the Fiorentina, but 70 million cash will be needed (without technical counterparts, therefore no to the track Kulusevski) for the turning point. The agreement with Vlahovic is simpler on the basis of a net salary of 7 million per season.

Juventus-Vlahovic with the disposals of Bentancur, and Arthur (or Ramsey)

The departures of Rodrigo Bentancur And Aaron Ramsey could help the arrival of Vlahovic at the Juventus: Aston Villa is interested in the Uruguayan midfielder (the English club can immediately put 20 million euros on the plate). The situation is more complicated Aaron Ramsey, who would not want to leave. Several Premier League clubs like the Welsh midfielder: Crystal Palace And Burnley (even if they deal with a loan). Chapter Arthur: the Brazilian can go to Arsenal if the Gunners accept 18 months of loan and not 6.

Juventus on Manchester United’s Martial

Not only Dusan Vlahovic anyway. Juventus probes other tracks and also moves for Anthony Martial and the Manchester United has opened the loan to the bianconeri (the player is out of technical plans and has played less than 400 minutes throughout the season). The bianconeri believe the 5 million euros of onerous loan until June are too many, to which we must add the 7.5 million salary for the remaining half of the season. If the Red Devils open for a deal not of six, but of 18 months, that could change. But beware of the sirens of the Seville that caught Martial’s attention.

Juventus, Dembelé-Zakaria slopes. And return of Rovella

And then beware of Ousmane Dembele: the 24-year-old transalpine midfielder is at loggerheads with Barcelona after the non-renewal of the contract and the Blaugrana wanted to put it on the market as early as January. Not an easy track (given the player’s salary), but the Juve probe the ground. In midfield he could then arrive immediately in Turin Nicolò Rovella (on loan to Genoa). The name of also remains current Dennis Zakaria, 25 years old expiring in June with the Borussia Dortmund (but also followed by many English clubs).

Read also