Meeting this week between the club and the Serbian’s agent: he will extend at least until 2027, spreading the bonuses. We are also working on the termination clause. The increasingly central point in Allegri’s project

Fabiana Della Valle

“Winning is the only thing that matters. Carry on like this”: Dusan Vlahovic celebrated the success against Verona with this phrase and two photos, one of a team celebration and the other alone, but with the Juventus crest on display . DV9 didn’t score but the good of the group comes before the satisfaction of the individual and what matters is that the Lady is back to being competitive at high levels. Vlahovic chose black and white almost two years ago because he has a winning DNA and never misses an opportunity to reiterate his attachment to those colors that he seemed destined to abandon in the summer. Instead he stayed, because “the indispensable offer” that could have made the club falter did not arrive and he is happy with it, so much so that he is ready to swear high loyalty to the Lady, extending the contract for at least another year and also agreeing to earn a little less. See also Giovana Queiroz denounced abusive behavior and psychological violence during her time at Barcelona

THE APPOINTMENT — The meeting between the player’s agent, Dario Ristic, and the Juventus management is scheduled for this week. A sort of appetizer for the trip to Florence, a match that for Vlahovic will always have a special flavor due to his time in the purple shirt. Already at the end of the summer, director Cristiano Giuntoli and director Giovanni Manna had met with the Serbian’s agent, receiving his willingness to negotiate the renewal. Now the time is ripe to start working on the economic aspect.

BONUS AND CLAUSE — Vlahovic arrived in Turin in January 2022, signing a rich contract until 2026. Juventus’ idea is to extend it by one or two years, finding a formula that allows the club to lighten the amortization and wage bill without displeasing the center forward. Dusan has an agreement with an increasing salary, with a base of 7.5 million euros per year plus bonuses, which in the last season will lead him to earn 12.5 million. The player is the highest cost of the squad for the Juve company: around 35 million per year between salary and amortization. A lot for a club that is trying to contain expenses. Vlahovic has already let the club know that he is available to meet the Bianconeri. With the extension of the contract the striker can strengthen his position, becoming even more central in the Juventus project. The club’s objective, however, is to lower the annual amortization cost, removing the possibility (or perhaps it would be better to say the need) of a future sale. Two hypotheses are being studied: the renewal of just one year, postponing the bonuses to 2027, or extending them by two, reaching 2028, to spread the variable amount over the two years. We will also think about the inclusion of a clause in the event of a transfer, as was done for De Ligt. See also Bayern, complete revolution: official return of Rummenigge, Eberl new director?

FIORENTINA IN THE SIGHTS — The relationships between the parties are certainly excellent and that between Vlahovic and Allegri has consolidated in recent months: Max is trying to put him in a position to have a greater impact and he is doing his utmost to adapt to the coach’s technical input. Not only does Dusan not want to leave, but he wants to cement his bond with Juventus. In the meantime he works to be at the top with Fiorentina, who he faced 4 times as a former player without ever managing to score a goal.