Vlahovic towards return: goal Juventus-Atalanta

Dusan Vlakhovic is working to get back on the pitch. The forward of the Juventus (7 goals in the season: top scorer together with Milik) – returned to training with the group last week – aims to be called up by Allegri for next week’s big match againstAtalanta. The center forward of Serbian national team he hasn’t played in the black and white shirt since 25 October, before the break for the World Cup in Qatar (where he scored a goal in the match they lost 3-2 with Switzerland which decreed elimination from the group stage). Due to the pubalgia he missed the first 3 matches of 2023 against Cremonese, Udinese and Naples.

Difficult to be there during the week in the challenge of Italian Cup against Monzathe hope is to see him again atAllianz Stadium against Gasperini’s Goddess next Sunday.

See also Swimming sets the rules for trans people and takes away their respect as well Allegri and Vlahovic (Lapresse)



Vlahovic-Juventus, Arsenal thinks about Dusan. Transfer market rumors

But come on Vlakhovic there are rumors about the transfer market. Some top clubs of Premier League they put him in the crosshairs. Primarily thearsenal that has Gabriel Jesus injured “We hope to have him back for the last few months” said Spanish coach Arteta) and lost Mychajlo Mudryk (moved to Chelsea: the blues are also linked up with Dusam but after this 100 million hit, another top investment in the winter session is unlikely) and is on the hunt for a strong striker. The Gunners are dominating in the Premier League where they lead 8 points ahead of City: this could be the year to return to champions of England after a long absence (they haven’t won since 2004) and they will leave no stone unturned. In the background the Manchester United (who divorced Cristiano Ronaldo before the World Cup in Qatar). But be careful in the background also to the Chelsea. Goodbye to Juventus in this winter session? The hypothesis that he will leave Turin between now and 31 January is complicated, but it is clear that if an important offer arrives (from 90-100 million or so), Juventus will inevitably arrive, who bought him a year ago from Fiorentina for 70 million (+10 bonus), he should think about it…

Subscribe to the newsletter

