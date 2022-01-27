Now there is really only the signature, which will come after the medical examinations: Dusan Vlahovic is virtually a player from Juventus. After the agreement with Fiorentina, which will earn a total of 75 million from the session (67 + 8 bonuses), the Juventus club has also found an agreement with the entourage of the Serbian player. Darko Ristic, agent of the now former Viola striker, also arrived in Turin today, together with his collaborators to define the final details. There is talk of a four and a half year contract for about seven million net per season. Commissions were also discussed, which would be around ten million (gross). Now for the signing, as mentioned, only medical examinations are missing: Juventus is waiting for the negative swab of the player, who tested positive at Covid a week ago. If the green light arrives tomorrow, he will be able to leave for Turin and on Saturday undergo tests at J Medical.