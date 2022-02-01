Dusan Vlahovic, bombshell of this winter market, spoke this morning for the first time as a Juventus player. The Serbian, during his presentation, explained the reasons that led him to choose the Vecchia Signora despite the offers he had from all over Europe. First of all, the striker wanted to thank Fiorentina, with whom the relationship ended very badly and without goodbyes: “I want to thank all my teammates since Spring, the directors, the presidents and the coaches I had. Mister Italiano helped me a lot and was by my side, and the same Prandelli. I thank the people for being there through the good times and the bad.”

Juventus: “It’s a great emotion, choosing has been very easy despite having had offers from many foreign teams. In Juve’s DNA is to fight until the end, the suffering to achieve victory and this is part of my character. It is the biggest team in Italy and I’m very happy to be here.

Number 7, which belonged to Cristiano: “7 doesn’t mean anything to me, every Juve shirt is heavy. I chose it because it was the closest to 9. I came here to help my teammates and the number doesn’t matter.”

Premiere in the Champions League, comparisons with Haaland and Mbappé: “It will be a great emotion, which I have never experienced. I try to have my own journey, always seeking to be at the top. I don’t know where I will go, but I will do everything possible to go far.”

Dybala: “He’s a great player and I hope he’s available as soon as possible. There are a lot of champions here, I’ll do whatever the coach asks of me”.

House: “I’m looking for one, but I won’t choose the one Cristiano had. I have to be humble, what’s off the pitch doesn’t interest me. I only care about playing”.