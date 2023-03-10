Bad night for the Serbian striker, replaced after 67 minutes to make way for an unfortunate Chiesa. He creates two chances, but overall continues to be too little dangerous

Commitment, concentration, dedication: Dusan Vlahovic once again gives it his all. But not even with Freiburg did he find his way to goal, and now his abstinence rises to five consecutive games. In fact, his last goal dates back to last February 16, in the 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Two occasions — From there he played three practically entire matches (against Spezia, Turin and Rome), 64 minutes in the second leg in Nantes and 67′ against Freiburg, before Chiesa entered the field. For the Serbian striker it was a sacrifice but not very brilliant, with two chances that bear his signature: first he wins a free-kick from a central position and takes charge of it, forcing Flekken to lift for a corner; then, at the beginning of the second half, he was ready for a cross from behind by De Maria and hit with his head, but the aim was not precise. Too little to consider his performance positive, once again marked by low danger. See also Contacts with Ristic and that Lucci blitz in Florence: the background to the Vlahovic negotiation

Goal obsession — Allegri in the comments at the end of the game never ceases to underline his skills and progress, as well as to give him advice and encouragement during matches, sometimes reproaching him when he makes a mistake in choosing the solution, sometimes loading him up. Against Freiburg Vlahovic now tried to meet the maneuver by tying the departments, now to give depth to the team. But when he’s in the area he struggles to synchronize with the rest of the team and put himself in a position to finish with danger. On the other hand, he appears to have grown up in terms of maturity: last season’s gestures of blatant discomfort or nervousness are a distant memory and at least on the pitch he doesn’t show how much the absence of goals weighs on him, the daily bread of all forwards. And at the time of the change, he receives Allegri’s comforting hug after a bad evening. See also Vlahovic, there is only a buffer (and the signature) before the new Turin life

March 9, 2023 (change March 9, 2023 | 23:47)

